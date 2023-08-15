Student-led ‘Culture Collective’ to unite communites through diversity and inclusion

A STUDENT-driven campaign to unite communities and celebrate diversity in Wrexham has gone from strength to strength.

So much so the Culture Collective are planning even more events at Coleg Cambria during the next academic year.

With the support of Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator Judith Alexander and Lead Chaplain Tim Feak, learners organised a series of activities at the college’s Ial Restaurant, bringing together people of different faiths and backgrounds and promoting their heritage, history, and traditions.

The first was attended by more than 140 people and showcased different food and drink from around the world, as well as music, dance, literature, art and more.

“We invited students and local organisations to come together to celebrate the culturally diverse community here in Wrexham,” said Judith.

“What started as a one-off project led to a programme of events, and now the learners are planning to do even more in the next academic year.

“They and everyone who came along recognised the benefits of co-existence, diversity, acceptance and enjoying each other’s traditions and history – it was quite amazing and feels like the start of something really special.”

She added: “It was also an opportunity for us to sample an incredible array of delicacies, which were absolutely delicious and new to many of us.”

Big Ideas Wales role model Marina Kogan, who hails from Russia, and other mentors have been on hand to share their entrepreneurial journeys, in her case how she launched a successful coaching business in North Wales.

With backing from Wrexham Council’s Youth Service Grant and other funding streams, Tim said these, and other inspirational happenings, will continue to promote unity and interaction.

“The coming 12 months will see the Culture Collective embrace even more nationalities, communities and campaigns,” he added.

“As well as multi-faith events we will again look at food and culture, celebrate ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages), LGBTQ+ and world arts and their impact over past generations, and now and in the future.

“We have been so proud to see such an incredible response at a time when the world really does need to come together, in love and acceptance, which can only make it a better place.

“For our learners to be at the forefront of that is just fantastic.”

