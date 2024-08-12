Student shares his tips for Clearing 

With A-Level results on Thursday this week (August 15), tips on how to get through the Clearing process have been shared by a student at the University of Chester.

Ahmet Andic who is heading into his third year at the University secured his place using the Clearing system.

He said:

“Two years ago, I was bawling my eyes out wondering if I will be able to go to university after not getting the results I’d hoped for. Then I discovered Clearing! It helps those students who haven’t got the grades they were expecting to get into university, as well as those who wish to change course or study at a different university than originally planned.”

Here are Ahmet’s tips to make the most of Clearing: