Students become the teachers

Photography students from Barking & Dagenham College put their skills into action, running a three-day photography workshop for residents of Park View Care Home in Dagenham.

The Photography BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma students set up a still-life task. They invited the residents to photograph flowers in the newly opened garden set in the grounds of Park View along with flowers kindly donated by Bespoke Flowers on Rainham Road North, who were keen to support the community work with the residents.

The workshops are the beginning of a longer-term collaboration between the College and Park View Care Home. The idea is to provide new skills, social interaction and positive sensory experiences to the residents. At the same time, it offers students the chance to get involved with the community and pass on their new skills they have been learning at College.

At the end of the three-day workshop, the students and residents gathered to view all the photographs that had been taken and to talk about the fantastic work that had been achieved.

David Bennett, Photography Programme Leader, Barking & Dagenham College said: “I am extremely proud of the way the students very quickly and easily responded to the task, devising the workshops and working 1:1 with the residents and staff of Park View. The creative skills and knowledge learnt over the past year were shared with the residents and generated gorgeous images. The students demonstrated excellent communication skills talking to the residents about their lives. They worked professionally and with sensitivity, at all times.”

The event was a great success, enjoyed by everyone who took part, with many of the residents keen to do more photography. Jason Roome, Maintenance Manager, Park View Care Home added: “The three days were outstanding and to see the interaction between the residents and students touched our hearts. The residents are looking forward to further lessons.”

One such resident, Stephen Lowry said: “I really enjoyed the time I spent using the camera, it was brilliant to get hold of a camera again after such a long time. I had the opportunity to take good photos, I would like to do a few more portraits. I would also like to do street photography as I like to take natural photos. I would like to see the college students in the future and get more skills with the camera.”

