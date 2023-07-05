Guildford College students celebrate their artistic achievements at end of year show

It’s that exciting time of year once again where we celebrate the very best of our student talent within our Creative Industries Faculty at Guildford College.

Last week, our Visual Arts students celebrated with friends, family and special guests at their Art, Media and Photography Exhibition.

Our photography studio was transformed into a fantastic art gallery, showcasing the very best of their creative work across the year, while our Media rooms displayed some excellent student creations from our first and second year Media students.

Works on display included life drawings, paintings, mixed media pieces, models, sculptures, photography, graphic design and illustration.

Year one student, Lucy, is studying for a UAL Level 3 Diploma in Creative Practice, Art, Design and Communication, and received both the Level 3 Student of the Year and Overall Creative Student of the Year awards for her achievements this year.

Lucy’s showcased piece, entitled ‘Catching Curiosity’, was an entire set design including costume and props, depicting the 1890s period of time.

About her project, Lucy said:

“Using research of the design and craft of the 1890s, I wanted to visually express curiosity through the eyes of a film/tv character and show how curiosity can lead to discovery.

“I investigated costume design and creation, prop design and creation and set design. I wanted to investigate multiple materials and techniques to make a cohesive collection of designs. I’m looking forward to my second year at Guildford College!”

Sisi, has been a student at Guildford College since she was 16 years old, joining us in 2017 when she started on a Level 1 Diploma in Art and Design, Photography and Media. Now 23, she has progressed to complete the Art, Design and Photography Level 3/4 UAL Level 4 Foundation Diploma.

Of her showcase video installation, entitled ‘Hands’, Sisi said:

“We use our hands in life, touching things around us. Because of my Autism, I especially use my hands to understand my environment.

“This piece is inspired by Marina Abramovic’s Rhythm O, where she put her fate in strangers’ hands. My video puts me at the centre of my piece allowing hands that I have made from different types of materials to touch me – showing the nature of each individual hand and my reactions to them. It made me feel really uncomfortable to film, but I’m pleased with the end result.”

Of this year’s exhibition, Creative Industries Faculty Manager, Chris Saunders, commented:

“I am delighted at the level of talent on show from our students this year. It’s always a really proud time for us here at the college as we get the opportunity to show case what our creative students have produced – something we pride ourselves in nurturing throughout the year.

“We wish all our finishing year two students well in their next endeavours and look forward to welcoming new learners to Guildford College in September.”

