Students celebrated for ‘mind-blowing’ progress at Northampton College awards ceremony

Students at Northampton College have been praised for their “personal and professional progression” during an awards ceremony to recognise their achievements.

The annual presentation, held at Booth Lane on Thursday, 3 July, honoured dozens of students who have excelled over the past 12 months, both in terms of academic performance and outside of the classroom.

Among the winners was blind music student Logan Jewell who picked up the Overcoming Challenges Award in recognition of his ‘positivity and flair’, which have helped him to achieve his goal of performing on stage at The Roadmender.

Megan Roberts collected the Change Maker Award for her commitment to sustainability. Megan led a team at an inter-college competition which were named runners-up for their project on overconsumption in Northamptonshire. She also set up a successful pop-up clothing exchange at college, which she plans to extend to the community.

The Jeff Whittaker Award was presented to Bella McCue who has become a highly competent pastry chef on the culinary arts course, showing continuous growth in her skills, knowledge and proficiency. As part of her award, Billie will spend a week working in the kitchens of Harrods.

The Katy Wright Award was won by Ben Poole. Following a period out of mainstream education and being diagnosed with ADHD, Ben has thrived in the college environment, earning distinction level grades across the board and holding an offer to study aerospace engineering at University.

The ceremony featured a stunning performance from musical theatre students who performed songs from West End shows, while catering and hospitality students helped serve food and greet guests.

Jan Hutt, vice principal of Northampton College, said:

“We are producing a generation of outstanding young people who are showcasing their drive, determination and academic excellence every day and they are going to be tremendous assets in whichever field they choose.

“These awards are a chance to celebrate them, to praise their progress and to give them the public recognition they so richly deserve.

“What they have achieved is genuinely mind-blowing and it’s easy to take it for granted when you are with them day in, day out. It’s important we take a moment to pause and give them the chance to reflect and celebrate their progress, both as students and people.”

The awards were sponsored by Northampton Town Centre BID, NME Electrical Services, The Lewis Foundation, DSV Logistics, Sytner Jaguar Land Rover, Festo, Smurfit Westrock, i2 Analytical, Grosvenor Decorating Supplies, Elsby & Co, Vintage Guru and Jeff’s Way.