Students chip in to transform Northwood Stadium cabin

Students from Joinery and Painting and Decorating at Stoke on Trent College(@SOTCollege) have completed a project to breathe new life into a part of Northwood Stadium.

The college was approached by City of Stoke Athletics Club, who took over running the stadium in 2023 from Stoke-on-Trent City Council, to help with improvements to the grounds.

After successfully bidding for funding, the Athletics Club agreed for students to start the project earlier this year, with the work recently completed.

The cabin located near the race track of the stadium has had new timber security shutters installed by joinery students whilst painting and decorating learners have also refreshed the paintwork, to give the facility a new lease of life.

Learners and apprentices from Level 1 and 2 Carpentry and Joinery and Painting and Decorating have all contributed their services to the project and have enjoyed using their skills to help support the local sporting community.

Dave Morgan, Skills Coach in Carpentry and Joinery said:

“We were approached by the team running Northwood Stadium about helping out with refurbing the outer shell of the cabin. We worked with Keelings Timber to secure materials and Level 1 learners have manufactured the shutter doors here on campus, with Level 2 apprentices in both Carpentry and Joinery and Painting and Decorating completing the work just a few weeks ago.

“This has been a great community project to get involved in, and gives our learners the opportunity to work at a sports facility which has a rich history within the city.”

Bill Dixon, Chair at City of Stoke Athletics and Community Sports said:

“The team of students from Stoke on Trent College did a fantastic job refurbishing the shutters and doing other much-needed refurbishment work on the pavilion at Northwood Stadium. Thanks to them, we will be able to offer a safer and smarter environment for users of the stadium and the unique facilities it provides for the community across Stoke–on-Trent and North Staffordshire.”

Lisa Capper MBE, Principal and CEO said

“This is yet another example of our College embedding itself at the heart of the community. Our learners gain great experience participating in projects like this and they are proud to support such valuable organisations who provide such wonderful opportunities”