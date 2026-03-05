Students cook their way to national final

A talented team of 3 student chefs from Oaklands College has secured a coveted place in the finals of the prestigious Zest Quest Asia competition, one of the UK’s most respected culinary challenges for full‑time catering students. Founded by celebrated chefs Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala, the competition champions Asian cuisine and pushes young chefs to develop exceptional technical skill, cultural understanding and creativity.

Reaching the finals is no small feat. Colleges across the UK first entered back in December, having attended expert online tutorials with the competition’s founders and judges. The teams then had to submit detailed menus, photographs, and explanations of their own creations. From these entries, semi‑finalists were selected and then produced a five‑minute video showcasing their chosen Asian cuisine, along with full recipes and costings. Judges assessed their menu’s balance, authenticity, technical skill and depth of knowledge before selecting the top eight teams to progress to the finals.

The Oaklands College team will now prepare for two demanding days of competition in April. On Thursday 9th April, they will deliver a 15–20 minute presentation at the Hilton London Wembley, demonstrating their research into their chosen Asian cuisine, including cultural influences, sustainability considerations and the thinking behind their menu. This presentation accounts for 25% of their overall score.

On Friday 10th April, the students will take part in the live cook‑off at the University of West London. They will have just two hours to produce a four‑course meal for four covers, judged on authenticity, flavour, presentation, teamwork, hygiene, use of sponsors’ products and minimal food waste. The winners will be announced that evening at a special Gala Dinner at the Hilton London Wembley, where the first‑prize destination – a once‑in‑a‑lifetime culinary trip to a secret Asian location – will be revealed.

Roxanne Lowe, Director of Faculty Inclusion, Hospitality and Animal Management at Oaklands College said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students for reaching the finals of such a demanding and respected competition. Zest Quest Asia challenges young chefs to think deeply, work precisely and push their creativity, and our team has risen to every stage with real dedication. We’re really excited to see them showcase their skills on the national stage.”

Freddy Sandhagen, one of the student chef team members added:

“Reaching the finals feels incredible. We’ve put so much work into developing our menu and learning about our chosen cuisine, so to see it recognised at this level is amazing. We’re now focused on perfecting every detail and can’t wait to show the judges what we can do.”