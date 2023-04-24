Students expand their horizons with Turing trips!

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been undertaking work placement trips to France, Spain, Italy, Malta and South Korea as part of the second wave of international trips at the College through the Government’s Turing Scheme.

The trips have seen travel and tourism, business, catering and hospitality, computing, childcare and hair and beauty learners taking part in international work placements linked to their industry area.

The placements have been an opportunity for students to explore the world and broaden their horizons as they develop a global mindset for their future careers. Students undertook placements in a range of jobs, from tour guides on bicycles to working in hotels and restaurant kitchens.

Nikola Wojtunik, Level 3 Hairdressing student who took part in a work placement in a salon in Malta said:

“I am proud of myself for going to Malta, thanks to which I gained more experience as a hairdresser and a barber. I learnt a lot of different techniques which were always explained to me step by step. I met a lot of positive people in the salon who are now friends and I hope that I see them again someday. Taking part in the trip was a great life achievement for me and I will use the skills I have learnt in my future career.”

The Government’s Turing Scheme aims to provide students with the opportunity to study or work abroad and gain valuable international experience. Students have been embarking on fully funded international work experience placements, approximately three weeks in duration.

Ann Holland, International Manager at Burton and South Derbyshire College said:

“The trips have been an opportunity for students to develop some of the softer skills covered in our skills promise, such as communication, team work and professionalism. Not only have students undertaken work experience, but they have also gained important life skills and a sense of independence.

“Developing an international mindset is a fundamental part of the learner journey here at BSDC, and this experience will empower learners with new skills and a global outlook, improving their chances of securing future job opportunities.”

