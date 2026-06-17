Students gain industry insight from award-winning bricklayer

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College’s (BSDC’s) Stephen Burke Construction Academy recently welcomed award-winning bricklayer, Dean Haywood for a day of hands-on learning and industry insight.

Dean, owner of Lifelong Builders, is well recognised in the industry for his exceptional craft skills and commitment to raising standards. Dean’s achievements include winning the prestigious Super Trowel Masters Competition in 2025, and he enjoys sharing his expertise with tradespeople and learners across the UK by taking part in demonstrations, training and industry events.

During his visit, Dean attended a practical workshop to speak to apprentices and full-time brickwork students, providing them with a valuable opportunity to learn directly from a highly respected professional. Students gained an insight into advanced bricklaying techniques, industry expectations and the level of precision and attention to detail required to excel within the trade.

The visit also opened up an exciting opportunity for a group of Level 3 Bricklaying students, who have been invited to take part in Dean’s upcoming documentary. The video will showcase high-level brickwork and the skills involved in the trade.

Dean Haywood commented: “I’m passionate about playing a part in raising standards across the industry. It’s important that people are given the time and support to develop their skills properly, because that’s what ultimately drives quality. I’m particularly passionate about creating work that’s distinctive and high quality; something that gets people’s attention and leaves a lasting impression.”

Visits from industry professionals form a key part of the experience at the Construction Academy at BSDC, alongside teaching from staff who bring extensive industry expertise into the classroom and practical workshops. This combination helps ensure students develop the skills, knowledge and experience they need for successful careers in the construction industry.

Ricky Wright, Lead Apprenticeship Trainer at BSDC, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn from someone who has achieved significant success within the industry. Experiences like this help to raise aspirations and show our learners what can be achieved through dedication, skill and a commitment to quality.”

There are a huge range of career options in the construction industry, from designing, planning and project management to the hands-on practical work. Courses range from a Level 1 multi-skill qualification where you can get a grounding in a variety of areas to Level 3 courses specialising in a specific area and university level HTQs. For more details about Construction Courses at Burton and South Derbyshire College, take a look at the College’s website at: www.bsdc.ac.uk.