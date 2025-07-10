Students Shine at Annual Shipley College Awards Ceremony

Saltaire’s Victoria Hall was filled with pride and excitement last Thursday (3rd July 2025), as the red carpet was rolled out for Shipley College’s annual Awards Ceremony.

Marking another year of success for the College, over 60 extraordinary students and staff got their deserved moment in the spotlight for their incredible efforts throughout the latest academic year.

A spokesperson for the College said:

“Our students continue to inspire and impress us every single day. Tonight’s awards are a powerful reminder of the talent, determination, and character that defines Shipley College.

“We are incredibly proud of every single winner and nominee, who all reflect the very best of what young people can achieve with the right support and access to lifechanging learning.

“Our College is more than just a place to study, it’s a space to grow, thrive, and be celebrated. If you’re thinking about your next step, we’d love to welcome you to our campus and make you our next success story in 2025/26.”

Following internal nominations from staff, deserved learners were commended as the cream of the crop who have truly gone that extra mile in their time at Shipley College.

Among the wide range of awards, spanning every course and provision, was the highly coveted ‘Academic Excellence’ category. These accolades represent the absolute best of the best and, as always, were fiercely contested.

The specific category included the overall ‘Shipley College Student of the Year’, also referred to as the ‘Principal’s Award’, won by Miles Doran for 2024/25.

Miles took home the trophy due to glittering results on his Esports course, 100% attendance throughout his last two years at College, and a whole host of extra-curricular work to truly set him apart.

Recognising his success, Miles’ nomination read:

“Throughout his two years at Shipley College, Miles has been an excellent student who’s excelled in a variety of ways. He has achieved perfect course results this academic year, taken part in multiple work placements, and captained College Esports teams. His 100% attendance over the last two years is also an enormous achievement, demonstrating true commitment and a strong work ethic! We wish Miles the very best of luck at university.”

The three other Academic Excellence Awards went to equally impressive future stars in Harvey Cepe (Academic Progress), Brody Whiteley (Overall Academic Excellence), and Leah Maughan (Special Achievement).

As well as the night’s winners, and as the cherry on the cake, the celebrations also extended a warm welcome to Isabelle Fazackerley – Shipley College’s recent NCFE 2025 Learner of the Year winner.