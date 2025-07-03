Aspiring midwife with over 100 placement hours claims national education award 

A 16-year-old healthcare apprentice has been named Learner of the Year as part of a UK-wide celebration of outstanding achievement in technical and vocational education.

Isabelle Fazackerley, from West Yorkshire, is completing a health and social care apprenticeship and was selected as this year’s overall winner in recognition of her academic excellence, professional attitude, and commitment to supporting others.

Run annually by the education charity and awarding organisation NCFE, the Aspiration Awards recognise learners, educators, and education providers who are making a positive impact through learning. Now in their eighth year, the awards shine a spotlight on individuals who have overcome challenges, gone the extra mile, and demonstrated real ambition.

Reflecting on her journey, Isabelle said:

“It’s been amazing. You don’t realise how amazing healthcare is and how much of an amazing job it is to help and comfort people. I actually started at Shipley College thinking I wanted to be a paramedic, but after my work experience on a maternity ward, I completely fell in love with midwifery.”

Isabelle has consistently produced high-quality work throughout her course, with assignments regularly described as approaching university level. She takes a proactive approach to her studies, often requesting extension tasks and preparing well in advance.

Alongside her academic achievements, she has completed more than 115 hours of real-world experience including a highly competitive placement on the maternity ward at Bradford Teaching Hospitals, where she was invited to observe a caesarean section.

Demonstrating strong leadership skills, Isabelle supported classmates who were struggling to secure placements by using her own sector contacts. She also worked with tutors to extend opportunities to learners outside her immediate group.

Health and Social Care lecturer and course co-ordinator at Shipley College, Alisha Overend, added:

“Having worked in the health and social care industry myself, I can confidently say Isabelle would make an outstanding addition to the field. Her drive, passion, and unwavering positive attitude make her an ideal candidate for this award.”

Two learners were also highly commended in this year’s awards. Scarlett Leek, who is studying a T Level in Education and Early Years at East Norfolk Sixth Form College, was praised for her inclusive teaching practice and her impact in the classroom.

Monuwara Bibi, an adult learner who returned to education after a 16-year break, was recognised for her determination to gain qualifications in support of her goal to work with children with special educational needs.