Successful Inspection Confirms Positive Impact of Adult Learning Partnership in Neath Port Talbot and Powys

A partnership established to deliver adult learning across Neath Port Talbot and Powys has been hailed as a success following a recent inspection by Estyn (His Majesty’s Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales). The partnership, known as the Neath Port Talbot and Powys Adult Learning in the Community Partnership, is making a significant difference in the lives of its learners, according to the report.

Set up three years ago, the partnership comprises lead partners NPTC Group of Colleges, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council and Powys County Council, with Adult Learning Wales and wider partners who have helped shape its success including Swansea and Aberystwyth Universities, Learn Welsh and third sector organisations. In the report which has now followed the pilot inspection that took place in May, Estyn inspectors praised the partnership for its effectiveness, noting that learners are making strong progress and benefit from a wide range of well-considered educational provisions.

The partnership’s educational offerings span from literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy programmes to GCSE Mathematics and English, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), British Sign Language (BSL), and vocational courses in areas such as welding, plastering, and childcare. The programmes are funded by the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Multiply initiative, ensuring learners have access to the skills and qualifications needed for personal and professional growth.

Inspectors highlighted the partnership’s “purposeful leadership,” emphasizing that each partner understands their roles and responsibilities well. The report further commended the focus on Welsh Government priority areas, particularly literacy and digital skills, while offering accessible entry routes into vocational learning.

In their findings, inspectors noted that learners effectively use and develop their skills, applying their knowledge to enhance their daily lives. The report also praised the staff’s commitment across all levels, with leaders and tutors showing a strong sense of moral purpose and dedication to the partnership’s vision.

Mark Dacey, CEO of NPTC Group of Colleges expressed pride in the partnership’s achievements:

He said: “This recognition from Estyn validates the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the partnership. We are thrilled to see our commitment to adult learning reflected in the positive outcomes for our learners. Our focus has always been on providing opportunities that are flexible, relevant, and responsive to the needs of our communities, and this report reinforces that we’re on the right path.”

Anwen Orrells, Head of School Improvement and Learning at Powys CC agreed and added:

“It is pleasing to see that the hard work of the partnership is acknowledged as effective in this report. It clearly outlines that all partners are committed to working together to deliver appropriate adult learning provision that meets the needs of individuals and communities. We are excited to continue the work of the partnership and further develop adult learning in Powys.”

The sentiments were followed by Neath Port Talbot County Council as Councillor Jeremy Hurley, the Cabinet Member for Climate Change & Economic Growth, said:

“We are incredibly proud that Estyn has recognised the dedication and hard work of our team in supporting our learners. We are committed to addressing the needs of our communities, and we strive to provide relevant learning opportunities that meet these needs. We continue to reach out and support residents, including those who are most vulnerable.”

As the report indicates, the culture of adapting learning to meet individual needs has been central to the partnership’s success. Tutors were described as enthusiastic and knowledgeable, contributing significantly to the overall success rates of the learners.

The partnership will continue to build on its achievements, working closely with its learners and partners to further enhance adult learning opportunities across Neath Port Talbot and Powys.