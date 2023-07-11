Sustainability, innovation, and wellness – NEOMA Business School transforms its Master in Management programme

From September, NEOMA Business School’s Master in Management (MiM) programme will evolve in line with a new strategic plan structured around three themes.

Engage for Society

Announced last February, NEOMACT is entering its operational deployment phase. The scheme will encourage students to take tangible action on vital ESG issues, and foresees academic recognition for community-based projects undertaken by student associations which are in the public’s interest.

NEOMA is launching a new MSc Sustainability Transformations programme, which will teach students skills including complex project management, consultancy, compliance, monitoring, forecasting, and change management so they are better able to support sustainable transformations at organisations from within.

Engage for Academic Excellence

Implementing a redesigned semester of in-depth study in MiM Year 1, in which students can choose a major (from four options) and four minors (from 10 options), offering a total of 40 possible combinations.

“These changes are a response to students’ desire for more ‘supervised freedom of choice’ and a strong foundation of in-depth study before choosing their specialisation during Year 2,” says Imen Mejri, Director of the MiM at NEOMA.

12 new double degree agreements with leading international institutions, including four with Catholic University of Porto (Portugal) and two with ESAN University (Peru).

40 new study abroad agreements in line with the immersive, international approach championed at NEOMA. New partners include Pompeu Fabra University (Spain), Yonsei University (South Korea), and Tulane University (USA).

Engage for Students

Launching a third iLearning course in Data Management, placing students at the heart of a storyline which evolves as they learn, and a third case study in Immersive Virtual Reality focusing on collaborate models of working and changes in work practices.

Fresh training for faculty on teaching innovations. Spread over two years and structured around workshops, lecturers will have the opportunity to experiment with new methods (such as gamification) and tools (like ChatGPT) to develop their courses.

A new study path for elite athletes supervised by the Wellness Centre, to ensure students can find the right balance between their academic performance and sporting lives. This includes personalised class and exam schedules adapted to the sporting calendar, and academic recognition for international sports competitions.

Enriching the Talent & Career service with four new modules, ranging from tools for self-awareness to recruitment interviews at the end of MiM Year 2. A coaching service dedicated specifically to the consulting and investment banking sectors will complete the programme.

“As our flagship programme, the MiM was naturally the first area in which our new strategic plan would be implemented. These new features are designed to give our students the resources they need to meet the major challenges of the future, just like our strategic plan,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.

