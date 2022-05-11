Sustainable clothes swap initiative puts ‘Big Smile’ on students’ faces

New City College students are leading the way in the latest clothes swap trend.

They have partnered up with artists Brennan and Burch to launch a series of sustainable Clothes Swaps for the community – where local people can bring quality clean clothing, shoes, bags and accessories they no longer want and swap them for a new wardrobe!

The launch of the initiative, called the Big Smile Collective Clothes Swap, is being held on Tuesday 17 May from 5pm to 7pm at New City College Ardleigh Green campus in Ardleigh Green Road, Hornchurch – and everyone is welcome. The event has a £3 swap entry fee which includes refreshments and an upcycling workshop.

The students, studying Art & Design at the college, are being mentored by Lisa Brennan and Majida Burch, of Havering-based Brennan and Burch, and are learning all aspects of the business, from the collection of clothing, sorting and upcycling of garments for resale, as well as things like marketing and finance for the brand.

New City College Marketing Manager Jamie Webb said: “This is a great opportunity for our students to be at the forefront of an important initiative that drives awareness of sustainability, as well as giving them a fun and rewarding project to be a part of.”

Lisa Brennan said: “We wanted people to consider what happens to the clothes they no longer wear, by re-using, re-making and re-purposing their wardrobes. Big Smile Collective Clothes Swaps are fun, social gatherings that will get people to think sustainably.”

And Majida Burch added: “We are proud to be partnering with New City College and collaborating with students to upskill our young citizens of the future to be the change they want to see.”

Find out more at www.bigsmilecollective.co.uk

