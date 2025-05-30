T Level Students Named as Enginuity Skills Awards Finalists

Two Newcastle College students have been listed as finalists in the 2025 Enginuity Skills Awards.

Each year, the Enginuity Skills Awards celebrates the teams and individuals who inspire and empower the next generation of talent in the engineering and manufacturing sector. Students Mohammed (Mo) Mahmood and Molly Lloyd have both been recognised within the T Level Student category, which recognises students whose success in both education and work placement demonstrates their commitment to learning.

Mo arrived the UK aged 16, travelling from Sudan alone after facing civil war and displacement. Initially, Mo had limited English and faced difficulties adapting to a new culture but saw education as his way forward. He quickly succeeded in gaining qualifications in Maths, English, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Engineering and Security Management.

In 2023, Mo began his T Level in Building Services Engineering for Construction, choosing this pathway as he wanted a qualification that combined technical knowledge with practical experience. During the course, Mo has had industry work placements with Sodexo and 24-7 Group, gaining hands-on experience in electrical engineering. He has also been a key part of College open events, speaking to prospective students about life at NSCG and the opportunities available to T Level students, as well as being involved in industry talks, career fairs and networking events, speaking about his journey and the impact his T Level course has had on his life.

Molly, like Mo, was drawn to a T Level because of the option to combine academic learning with real-world experience and has hopes of progressing onto Higher Education before beginning a career in Engineering. Her industry placement at Barkers Fencing has given her a range of exciting opportunities, including designing, cutting and welding a steel diamond. This experience has not only strengthened her practical skills but also boosted her confidence, something she initially struggled with.

Molly is hoping to pursue a career in mechanical engineering, with a particular interest in innovation and problem-solving within the industry. She plans to study Engineering at university, with the aim of later specialising in industrial design and manufacturing processes to contribute to advancements in engineering technology and help shape the future of the sector.

Lyndsey Cherry, NSCG T Level Coordinator, said:

“We are incredibly proud that both Mo and Molly have been shortlisted as finalists for the Enginuity T Level Student of the Year Award. This recognition is a testament to their hard work, determination and the transformative power of T Levels. These qualifications not only equip young people with the technical knowledge they need, but also provide the opportunity to develop real-world skills through quality industry placements.

“Mo and Molly have fully embraced every opportunity presented to them and their success highlights just how impactful the T Level experience can be when learners are supported and inspired to thrive. A special thanks must go to the employers who have supported them throughout their journeys, providing outstanding placements and mentorship that have clearly made a lasting difference.”