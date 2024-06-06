Take Your Next Step with FREE Taster Sessions
This June NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) are running a range of FREE adult learning taster sessions across Neath Port Talbot and Powys.
From introduction to plumbing and brick laying to Spanish for holidays, to arts and crafts, gardening, Barista and even baking – there is a course for all interests.
These sessions offer adults aged 19 and over the chance to explore interests, find a hobby, or develop skills; all whilst making new friends and having fun!
With expert staff in an inclusive environment – it has never been easier to start learning new skills and making a change.
All you need to do is pick a session from the list and register your interest by clicking the button below.
A member of our team will then get in touch to confirm your registration and provide you with joining information.
All taster sessions have a short duration and are completely FREE.
|Date
|Course
|Location
|10/06/24
|Introduction to Professional Cookery
|Newtown College
|10/06/24
|Restaurant Services
|Newtown College
|10/06/24
|Holiday Spanish
|Neath College
|10/06/24
|Introduction to Engineering
|Neath College
|10/06/24
|Introduction to Digital Photography
|Afan College
|11/06/24
|Bakery/Cake Decoration
|Neath College
|11/06/24
|Introduction to Childcare
|Neath College
|11/06/24
|Introduction to Motor Vehicle
|Brecon Beacons College
|11/06/24
|Biscuits and Barista
|Y Gaer, Brecon Beacons College
|11/06/24
|Introduction to Electrical
|Neath College
|11/06/24
|Introduction to Horticulture – Propagation Techniques
|Brecon Beacons College
|11/06/24
|Photography for Beginners
|Newtown College
|12/06/24
|Introduction to Fitness Instruction – Working in a Gym
|Llandarcy Academy of Sport
|12/06/24
|Introduction to Motor Vehicle
|Newtown College
|12/06/24
|Introduction to Pastry Skills
|Newtown College
|12/06/24
|Introduction to Horticulture – Propagation Techniques
|Neath College
|13/06/24
|Cabin Crew Taster
|Neath College
|13/06/24
|Introduction to Welding
|Neath College
|13/06/24
|Basic Nail Art
|Afan College
|13/06/24
|Introduction to Professional Cookery
|Neath College
|13/06/24
|Introduction to Textiles
|Newtown College
|14/06/24
|Introduction to Bakery -Cake Decorating Skills
|Newtown College
|17/06/24
|Devising Drama and Physical Theatre
|Newtown College
|17/06/24
|Coding for Beginners
|Neath College
|18/06/24
|Creative Media Production for Beginners
|Newtown College
|18/06/24
|Introduction to Digital Textile Design Surface Pattern using ProCreate
|Newtown College
|19/06/24
|Introduction to Plumbing
|Neath College
|20/06/24
|Observational Drawing for Beginners
|Afan College
|20/06/24
|Introduction to HND Production Agriculture
|Newtown College
