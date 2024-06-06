Latest News

From education to employment

Take Your Next Step with FREE Taster Sessions

Grŵp Colegau NPTC Group of Colleges June 6, 2024
students with laptops - pexels stock

This June NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) are running a range of FREE adult learning taster sessions across Neath Port Talbot and Powys.

From introduction to plumbing and brick laying to Spanish for holidays, to arts and crafts, gardening, Barista and even baking – there is a course for all interests.

These sessions offer adults aged 19 and over the chance to explore interests, find a hobby, or develop skills; all whilst making new friends and having fun!

With expert staff in an inclusive environment – it has never been easier to start learning new skills and making a change.

All you need to do is pick a session from the list and register your interest by clicking the button below.

A member of our team will then get in touch to confirm your registration and provide you with joining information.

All taster sessions have a short duration and are completely FREE.

DateCourseLocation
10/06/24Introduction to Professional CookeryNewtown College
10/06/24Restaurant ServicesNewtown College
10/06/24Holiday SpanishNeath College
10/06/24Introduction to EngineeringNeath College
10/06/24Introduction to Digital PhotographyAfan College
11/06/24Bakery/Cake DecorationNeath College
11/06/24Introduction to ChildcareNeath College
11/06/24Introduction to Motor VehicleBrecon Beacons College
11/06/24Biscuits and BaristaY Gaer, Brecon Beacons College
11/06/24Introduction to ElectricalNeath College
11/06/24Introduction to Horticulture – Propagation TechniquesBrecon Beacons College
11/06/24Photography for BeginnersNewtown College
12/06/24Introduction to Fitness Instruction – Working in a GymLlandarcy Academy of Sport
12/06/24Introduction to Motor VehicleNewtown College
12/06/24Introduction to Pastry SkillsNewtown College
12/06/24Introduction to Horticulture – Propagation TechniquesNeath College
13/06/24Cabin Crew TasterNeath College
13/06/24Introduction to WeldingNeath College
13/06/24Basic Nail ArtAfan College
13/06/24Introduction to Professional CookeryNeath College
13/06/24Introduction to TextilesNewtown College
14/06/24Introduction to Bakery -Cake Decorating SkillsNewtown College
17/06/24Devising Drama and Physical TheatreNewtown College
17/06/24Coding for BeginnersNeath College
18/06/24Creative Media Production for BeginnersNewtown College
18/06/24Introduction to Digital Textile Design Surface Pattern using ProCreateNewtown College
19/06/24Introduction to PlumbingNeath College
20/06/24Observational Drawing for BeginnersAfan College
20/06/24Introduction to HND Production AgricultureNewtown College
Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics:
Grŵp Colegau NPTC Group of Colleges

