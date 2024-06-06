Take Your Next Step with FREE Taster Sessions

This June NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) are running a range of FREE adult learning taster sessions across Neath Port Talbot and Powys.

From introduction to plumbing and brick laying to Spanish for holidays, to arts and crafts, gardening, Barista and even baking – there is a course for all interests.

These sessions offer adults aged 19 and over the chance to explore interests, find a hobby, or develop skills; all whilst making new friends and having fun!

With expert staff in an inclusive environment – it has never been easier to start learning new skills and making a change.

All you need to do is pick a session from the list and register your interest by clicking the button below.

A member of our team will then get in touch to confirm your registration and provide you with joining information.

All taster sessions have a short duration and are completely FREE.