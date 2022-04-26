TALL STRENGTHEN THEIR COMMONWEALTH LINKS WITH A VISIT FROM PRESTIGIOUS NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES

Runcorn-based TALL Security Print, a member of the TALL Group of Companies, received overseas visitors in March from prestigious Nigerian educational institutions.

The visitors from Bayero University, Federal University Dutse, Lagos State University of Technology and Royal Gold and Apple Direct Ltd arrived in the UK at the end of March where they visited the Runcorn factory, and then travelled to London for a meeting with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on E-Certificate Validation and E-Examination resources.

TALL Security Print has recently won significant contracts to print graduation certificates for several prestigious Nigerian educational institutions. Having begun printing for Ilorin University several years ago, its reputation for quality together with the introduction of security features intended to prevent certificate fraud has established TALL as a market leader in the Nigerian education marketplace.

Cas Amato, TALL Group Export Manager, said:

“Secure printing is of great importance to these universities, which is why they commissioned the expertise of TALL Security Print. We’ve been a specialist in security print solutions for over twenty years and offer an unrivalled service to our customers. We are looking forward to working with these institutions and growing our presence in the country to offer our secure print solutions as we have done in other parts of the continent.”

Martin Ruda, TALL Group Managing Director added:

“We were delighted to host our international visitors. Our long involvement with Africa, built up over the last two decades, including work in many Commonwealth countries, has reinforced the TALL name. As major suppliers of international security printing, the longstanding reputation of the TALL Group, for highly secure and top-quality print products and services, has encouraged organisations around the world to rely on a committed work force in the UK to provide a wide range of secure documents. The recent visit enabled our guests to review the e-verification facilities now available, as certificate validation becomes an increasingly digital solution.”

