TechnologyOne’s Student Management solution gets APUC tick of approval

TechnologyOne’s Student Management solution has been certified by the Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges Student Management System Framework, the national procurement platform that serves all of the UK’s universities and colleges.

The move allows higher education institutions to procure TechnologyOne’s SaaS solutions faster and more easily without the need to enter the full tender process, thereby reducing cost and complexity. This follows the approval of TechnologyOne’s finance and HR solutions to the framework in 2018.

TechnologyOne partners with more than 50 per cent of higher education institutions in the UK, and 90 per cent in Australia and New Zealand. Leo Hanna, UK Executive Vice President at TechnologyOne, said the company’s SaaS ERP helped universities adapt to changing student expectations.

“Delivering a superior experience within our new hybrid learning world is one of the ways in which to attract and retain students. Our SaaS Student Management solution allows universities to manage the entire student lifecycle through a purpose-built, single platform accessible by staff and students anywhere, anytime,” Mr Hanna said.

“We’re delighted to see our Student Management solution, which is used by dozens of universities around the world, now easily accessible to UK higher education establishments, and we look forward to partnering with them on their digital transformation journey.

“While such projects are complex, our approach is different. We develop, sell and implement our SaaS ERP solution without the need for third-party implementation partners. This helps us de-risk these large, multifaceted projects for our customers – not to mention the time and cost savings, which puts them at a significant advantage at a time of increased competitiveness in the sector.

“We know cybersecurity is front of mind for university leaders. Our secure SaaS platform reduces the risk of cyberattacks, providing the foundation for continuous and automatic upgrades as new dangers arise.”

TechnologyOne’s Student Management is already successfully used by the University of Lincoln, which started the 2022 academic year powered by TechnologyOne’s state-of-the-art OneEducation solution. Other TechnologyOne higher education partners include the London School of Economics, Exeter University and Bath Spa University.

TechnologyOne’s OneEducation supports the academic, operational and strategic requirements of UK universities and colleges. The enterprise SaaS solution enables, institutions to improve agility and decision making, operate more efficiently, and engage more effectively with their stakeholders, thereby improving student experience.

TechnologyOne is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) company. Founded in Australia, we have offices across six countries. Our enterprise SaaS solution transforms business and makes life simple for our customers by providing powerful, deeply integrated enterprise software that is incredibly easy to use. Over 1,200 leading corporations, government departments and statutory authorities are powered by our software.

Our global SaaS solution provides deep functionality for the markets we serve, including local government and higher education in the UK. For these markets we invest significant funds each year in R&D. We also take complete responsibility to market, sell, implement, support and run our solutions for our customers, which reduce time, cost and risk.

