Teen Entrepreneur Turns College Project into Fast-Growing Fitness Brand

A teenage entrepreneur has channelled his passion for sport and self-improvement into a thriving health and fitness venture.

Dylan Morris transformed a classroom concept into MountForce — a fast-growing activewear and lifestyle brand now making waves across the UK and beyond.

Earlier this year, while studying Level 1 Business, Travel and Events at Coleg Cambria, Dylan was part of a team that triumphed at the Young Enterprise North Wales finals, taking home both the Judges Award and Company Programme Award.

Their confident presentation carried them to the Welsh finals in Cardiff, where they won the Best Presentation Award and caught the attention of industry mentors eager to support their journey.

For Dylan, from Wrexham and now studying Level 2 Business, that experience became the spark that turned ambition into action.

“MountForce came as a result of the competition, but I soon came to realise that it’s much more than that,” he said.

“It gave me a platform to encourage people to start achieving their goals through hard work and discipline, whether that’s in the gym or day-to-day life.”

Since launching, MountForce has grown rapidly, attracting a loyal customer base and online community reaching as far as Germany, while gaining the backing of professional athletes.

The roster of ‘MountForce Athletes’ includes pro boxer Sion Yaxley and Cory Jones, a Welsh international amateur boxer who recently announced he is turning professional.

“When they tell me how great the clothing has been in their workouts, it’s truly great to hear,” said Dylan.

“Our athletes have been fantastic, having them represent the brand at such an early stage shows people what you can achieve if you work hard and give 100%.”

At the heart of MountForce is more than just performance clothing — it’s about building a positive, health-focused community both online and offline.

Alongside best-selling T-shirts, Dylan is preparing to launch hoodies and compression tops this winter, with ambitious plans for an interactive ‘MountForce Space’ featuring live streams, training forums, nutrition tips, and peer-to-peer advice.

“I don’t want to just sell clothing with a logo on it; the range is designed to maximise performance – it stands for something much bigger,” said Dylan.

Despite his success, Dylan remains grounded and credits his entrepreneurial mindset to the support of his lecturers at Coleg Cambria, particularly Viktoriya Hughes.

Dylan added: “I thank them for believing in me, that encouragement has spurred me on to make this a success and without them there would be no MountForce.

“I used to sit inside all day playing Xbox games, not knowing what my future would be, before I started boxing and getting fit, which completely changed my mindset.

“That is exactly why the mission as a brand is to push people to become the best versions of themselves through hard work and dedication.”