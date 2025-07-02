Telford College students are recognised at ‘special’ celebration

Telford College recognised the achievements of its star students at a ‘special’ celebration evening.

Winning students and their families were invited to join staff and college governors at the 2025 Student of the Year awards evening.

The overall Student of the Year trophy went to health and social care student Sandisiwe Ncube, described by tutors as a mature and caring person who had ‘demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence’.

She arrived in the UK with no formal qualifications, but is now on track to receive an A* grade on her level two transition programme – alongside predicted high grades in GCSE science, maths, and English which she has been studying at the same time.

“She has made remarkable progress in a short space of time and continues to exceed expectations in all aspects of her study programme,” the audience was told.

Other award winners included access to higher education student Gavin Brady, who has turned his life around by enrolling on a social science course, and secured a place to read sociology at the University of Manchester.

The A level award went to Viel Talens, one of the college’s students who reached the final of a UK-wide geology competition earlier this year, and who has shown ‘relentless effort and willingness to improve’ from the very start of her course.

Aviation and engineering student Daisy Holloway, who sits on the college’s student council, was recognised for her ‘commitment and professionalism’, and was described as an exceptional mature student who was ‘a joy to teach’.

From the business curriculum, Jessica McCormick was rewarded for a ‘remarkable’ journey which has seen her gain in confidence and self-belief to become a pivotal member of the college’s Young Enterprise team.

Childcare student Courtney Denning-Duke was recognised for her ‘unwavering commitment to excellence’. Tutors said: “She is not just dedicated to her own success – she uplifts others as well.”

There was also an award for construction student Kian Rutter in recognition of his ‘exceptional progress, resilience and commitment’ on his bricklaying course, and his passion for the construction trade.

From the creative department, Sharnai Glen was recognised. Tutors described her as ‘an absolute role model for the perfect student’, working well with both staff and peers, and now heading off to university to study illustration.

Digital student Giselle De Souza, who has consistently achieved distinction grades and met Princess Anne when she opened the college’s Station Quarter campus, was also recognised. She has received offers from all five of her chosen universities.

From the college’s foundation learning area, Luke Hickman was rewarded for striving to develop his employability skills and becoming a ‘genuine asset’ to the team at the care home where he has been working.

Hairdressing student Jess Harris, who hopes to set up her own salon, was recognised for going above and beyond expectations. “Jess is a passionate, determined and driven individual who approaches every task with enthusiasm and professionalism,” tutors said.

For maths and English achievement, health and social care student Miriam Horda received an award for making demonstrating ‘a hunger and third to learn’. Tutors said: “Her personality is positive, vibrant, energetically caring, and resilient.”

And the winner of the sport award was Seinileba Vuevueeika. “Whether she’s scaling the UK’s highest mountains or jumping at the chance to join an Army trip, she excels in everything that she takes on,” guests were told. “She is an outstanding student in every sense.”

Lawrence Wood, the college’s principal and chief executive officer, said: “This has been a very special evening.

“Our award-winning students have shown an unwavering commitment to their studies; an unwavering commitment to making sure their time at college is not wasted, but instead valued and taken seriously.

“They have shown us the reward that can be gained from working hard, not giving up, and staying the course no matter how challenging or difficult things get.”

He told the students: “You have all demonstrated that barriers – whether they are personal or academic – are there to be overcome.

“You have all demonstrated to us all the benefit of learning and gaining new skills and knowledge. I am sure everyone has been inspired by this exceptional group of people and their achievement.”

Robert Lees, the college’s vice principal for curriculum, said the evening had been an opportunity to ‘celebrate excellence, determination, and potential’.

“These awards recognise those students who have gone above and beyond — academically, creatively, professionally, and personally,” he said.