The Bemrose School pupils collaborate with Derby College for team-building exercise

PUPILS from a Derby school braved sub-zero temperatures, icy water and a grumpy ram when they took part in a team-building exercise organised by students from Derby College.

A select group of Year 10 pupils from The Bemrose School were tasked with carrying a weighted stretcher across two miles of the college’s Broomfield Hall campus where, along the way, they would also encounter landmines and casualties needing medical attention.

Organised by teenagers studying Public Services at Derby College, the event is one of several initiatives that The Bemrose School will be taking part in as the two education providers look to work more closely together.

Beaulieu Watson is Head of Year 10 at The Bemrose School. Together with Rob Butler – a former Bemrose pupil who is now a Public Services Lecturer at Derby College – the pair have played a key role in the collaboration.

Beaulieu said: “Both Rob and I are ex-Bemrose students and are passionate about improving the lives of younger people in this area.

“The main aims of the sessions at Broomfield Hall are for the pupils to explore further education, to raise the aspirations of the young people and explore the careers in public services.”

Rob added: “By working in collaboration with local schools and showing them what we have on offer here at Broomfield, we can help ensure that children do not go on to be NEET (not in education or being trained for work).”

The latest NEET figures from the Office for National Statistics shows that there is a currently 295,000 unemployed young people between the ages of 16 and 24.

Luke Preston (18) is a Level Three Public Services student at Derby College. A police cadet from Mackworth, Luke has also won two awards – High Sheriff’s Police Cadet and the Police Cadet of the Year.

He is working towards becoming a Special Constable with Derbyshire Constabulary and is full of praise for the course.

“I have really enjoyed studying the Public Services course. Those on the course have gone on to work for the police, mountain rescue, prison services and RAF,” said Luke.

“My mum – who is a teaching assistant at The Bemrose School – is very proud of me. She has given me so many opportunities in my life and I’m grateful to her.”

Sana Mohammed is on the same course as Luke and has assisted in organising the course for Bemrose pupils.

She said: “I have learned so much on the course. It’s practical and has helped me to decide that I’d like to be a detective one day. I’ve applied to various universities to study criminology.”

Fourteen-year-old Gabrial Lamb was one of the participants from The Bemrose School. He said:

“There were five members in my team and we had to work together to get round the course.

“I really enjoyed it and my favourite part was carrying the stretcher.”



Details of the Public Services Course can be found here.

