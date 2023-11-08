The Progress Group name The Nursery at Blackburne House as the Charity of the Year

Multi award winning education and training organisation, The Progress Group, have today announced The Nursery at Blackburne House as their 2023/24 Charity of the Year. As an organisation which is driven by changing lives through the power of education and training, The Progress Group sought a charitable organisation who shared their passion for transforming lives, and where better than within a nursery setting?

The Nursery at Blackburne House is an Ofsted graded ‘Good’ provider that offers places for up to 36 children aged between 0-5 years of age. The dedicated team of professional’s pride themselves on offering a nurturing and highly supportive environment for young people, some of which have complex emotional and behavioural needs. Their approach to supporting the children in their care is one driven by warmth, compassion, and complete dedication to priding the absolute best support for the child. This approach is perfectly aligned to The Progress Group, who pride themselves on delivering a person-centered learning experience across each of their five businesses.

The Progress Group CEO Jayne Worthington remarked:

“I am elated that we have chosen The Nursery at Blackburne House as our nominated charity for this academic year. I am a massive advocate for early interventions having significant impacts later in life, so to support the nursery hopefully means that we are helping to give their young people the very best opportunities in life.

“Like any charitable organisation, funds are often limited and sparce which means that the ‘nice to haves’ simply cannot happen. But we want to change that for The Nursery at Blackburne House this year by raising funds for various items such as cultural resources and decoration costs to enable the team to give the nursery a makeover. Every penny that we fundraise will make a significant difference to the children who attend the nursery, and that to me is priceless.”

Quick to get started, Progress Schools, one of the subsidiaries of The Progress Group, have already donated £700 to the nursery. Funds which were used for the construction and early reading resources for the children in their preschool rooms.

Blackburne House CEO, Andrea Rushton said:

“Support from organisations such as The Progress Group provides an invaluable assistance to organisations such as our own, and we are particularly excited to work with a company whose values and culture is so aligned to our own.

“We have already welcomed colleagues from The Progress Group to see The Nursery at Blackburne House, and I know that both the nursery staff and progress colleagues have enjoyed learning more about each other and discussing the ways in which The Progress Group plan to support us. From sponsored walks to attending their all-staff conference, we are really looking forward to working alongside them.”

The Nursery at Blackburne House is the latest charity that The Progress Group is supporting, with other organisations supported across the Group including Young Minds, Cancer Research UK and Care Workers Charity to name just a few.

