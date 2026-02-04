The Sandwell Colleges Celebrate Strong Ofsted Report

Learners, colleagues and governors across The Sandwell Colleges are celebrating following their recent Ofsted inspection.

The Sandwell Colleges, made-up of three colleges and several campuses across West Bromwich and Birmingham, were one of the first FE Colleges in England to be inspected under Ofsted’s new ‘scorecard’ framework launched in November.

Celebrations at the Colleges are underway, having earned themselves two sought-after Strong judgements in the new themes of Skills and Inclusion and meeting the high-bar of Expected Standard across a raft of 12 areas.

The report describes learners studying in welcoming, safe and respectful environments with teachers who are well qualified and have industry experience that they use effectively. Learners are taught very well-planned and structured lessons which reflect the subject or sector well. Leaders have significantly invested in their Inclusion strategy, underpinned by an ethos of ambition and nurturing.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal said

“We are thrilled with our report and recognition of our important work on Skills and Inclusion. We are always ambitious for our learners and our Strategy ‘Your Future Our Focus’ is all about progression to their next stage. We continue to go from strength to strength with good achievement and progression, and a great ethos embracing learning, diversity and well-being. We are also excited about our new specialist facilities and campuses in key sector areas such as health and engineering.

She adds;

“We are so proud of our colleagues who are described as leading by example, celebrating culture and community and ensuring bespoke support for our learners. Heartfelt thanks go to our fantastic learners, too, and to all of our stakeholders who through our powerful partnerships help deliver our important vision.”

The report details how young learners, adults and apprentices are frequently exposed to industry experiences, preparing them well for university or employment. Apprenticeships has improved since the last inspection and employers value apprentices’ teamwork, communication and confidence.

Level 3 learner Reice, said

“My friends and I enjoyed meeting with Ofsted inspectors. We receive such a range of support alongside our classes and enjoy learning new knowledge and skills. Teachers organise the best visits, work-experience and visitors to help us towards our chosen careers. I feel proud to be attending this brilliant College “

Anne Frost Chair of the Governing Board said

“I am delighted that Inspectors have recognised the strength of our culture and the difference we make to both young and adult learners whilst rightly highlighting our trajectory of significant improvement including in key areas such as inclusion and apprenticeship delivery. They have also praised our Colleges for providing learners with a breadth of extensive learning and pastoral support, developing a self-worth and confidence that motivates them to attend, to take part with enthusiasm and achieve and progress.”

The report gives praise to the new senior leadership team and governors who since their appointment 12 months ago have developed a clear new vision and strategy with colleagues and stakeholders. Leaders work purposefully and are highly agile in responding to emerging skills needs across the region. Staff work collaboratively with employers to plan training.

Deputy Principal- Curriculum & Skills, Asa Gordon said

“Inspectors have recognised that our A Level students enjoy the supportive adult environment, are ambitious and with a very high proportion going on to university, many being the first to attend in their family.

“Inspectors recognised that we are rapidly building on our good achievement and high progression rates at Level 3, ensuring progress and high grades for a particular group of courses and students to ensure their full potential is reached although it was too early to see the full impact at the time of the inspection so early in the year.”