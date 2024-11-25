The Sandwell Colleges Thrilled to Announce Exciting Partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome

An incredibly exciting and pioneering new partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome is set to give Sandwell College and Cadbury Sixth Form College learners exclusive access to one of the city’s biggest theatre brands. This collaboration promises to redefine how students engage with the creative industries, offering unparalleled opportunities to bridge education with professional performing arts.

Creative Arts leaders at the college are embracing the extremely promising prospects of the partnership and the vital insights into the performing arts industry it will give to current and prospective students. Valuable work experience opportunities will be a major plus for Performing Arts and Musical Theatre students keen to experience life in the spotlight, equipping them with the practical skills and confidence to thrive in creative careers.

Learners will also benefit from behind-the-scenes access to theatre productions and companies, gaining special appreciation of what goes into set construction and assembly, scenic painting, and prop-making. By immersing themselves in these areas, students will gain a deeper understanding of the multifaceted work that brings productions to life and develop skills that are highly sought after in the industry.

As a taster of what the future has in store, Sandwell Performing Arts students were recently treated to an exclusive preview of the musical spectacular Play On! at the Hippodrome. Set in the jazz scene of New York’s Cotton Club, this stylish retelling of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by Talawa’s Artistic Director Michael Buffong, fuses the thrilling music of Duke Ellington with street dance choreography.

Michelle King, Sandwell College’s Head of Creative Industries, said: “This new partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome is incredibly exciting for us – it will allow our current and prospective students to gain valuable experiences and insights into the performing arts industry, providing them with exclusive access to one of Birmingham’s biggest theatre brands and internationally-renowned productions and companies. It’s a fantastic chance for our learners to build real-world connections, develop their craft alongside industry professionals, and gain unique behind-the-scenes knowledge. We can’t wait to develop our relationship with the Hippodrome and offer so many more opportunities as part of the creative industries curriculum.”

Chris Sudworth, Birmingham Hippodrome’s Creative Director, concluded: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sandwell College and Cadbury Sixth Form College to inspire the next generation of creative talent. By providing exclusive access to our productions, backstage experiences, and industry expertise, we aim to ignite students’ passion for the performing arts and equip them with the skills and confidence to pursue their dreams. Collaborations like this are vital in nurturing a vibrant arts community, and we are excited to see the incredible opportunities this partnership will bring to life, helping shape the creative leaders of tomorrow and strengthening Birmingham’s cultural fabric.”