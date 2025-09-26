The Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology hosts a Manufacturing Day

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) recently welcomed students from across Staffordshire to the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology (SoTSIoT) for a day of workshops, demonstrations and employer engagement to celebrate National Manufacturing Day.

National Manufacturing Day is a UK-wide initiative designed to celebrate the innovation, talent and impact of the manufacturing sector. First launched in 2022, the day invites manufacturers to open their doors to schools, colleges and local communities, offering a behind-the-scenes look at modern industry.

Led by leading local employer Siemens, the event in Stafford brought together engineering students from NSCG and SoTSIoT partner colleges for an immersive programme of interactive activities, live demonstrations and expert-led talks. Students explored the latest developments in the sector, with sessions covering robotics, CAD design, 3D printing and other emerging technologies.

Learners had the unique opportunity to work hands-on with state-of-the-art facilities and specialist equipment, while gaining valuable insight into the world of work from current apprentices and industry experts.

Georgina Barnard, Vice Principal: Institute of Technology, said:

“At the Institute of Technology, we are proud to work alongside Siemens and other industry partners to inspire the next generation of engineers. Events like this not only showcase emerging technologies but also connect students directly with employers. Together we are building a future-ready workforce equipped with the skills and curiosity to lead the sector forward. It’s been a brilliant day.”

David Thomas at Siemens, said:

“Inspiring the next generation of engineering and manufacturing talent is exactly why our partnership with the Stoke on Trent & StaffordInstitute of Technology means so much to us. We’re thrilled to be working alongside our partners to help students discover the exciting opportunities a career in manufacturing can offer.”

Led by the Ofsted Outstanding Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the £25 million development delivers high-quality technical skills training in priority sectors, including advanced engineering and manufacturing, modern methods of construction, digital technologies and health sciences.

Built on strong collaboration, the IoT brings together leading education providers from across Staffordshire, including Keele University, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Axia Solutions, South Staffordshire College and Stoke-on-Trent College.

The new three-storey building is located off Castle Street and forms part of the Stafford Station Gateway Project, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and industry-standard equipment. Inside, learners will find a VR/AR immersive space, a mock hospital ward, testing laboratories, robotics and automation equipment, as well as an advanced manufacturing learning factory. Learners can also benefit from conference rooms, a lecture theatre, a bistro and a range of immersive teaching spaces.