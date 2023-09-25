Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

The University of Law wins inaugural Aziz Foundation Award

FE News Editor September 25, 2023
0 Comments
award and confetti

The University of Law (ULaw) has been awarded the inaugural Aziz Foundation Inclusion Award, in recognition of its ongoing work to create an inclusive learning environment for British Muslim students.

The Aziz Inclusion Award celebrates a university partner that has demonstrated excellence in bettering the British Muslim student experience on campus. The Foundation works in partnership with more than 40 higher education institutions to co-develop inclusive learning environments for Muslim students.

ULaw was alongside seven other institutions considered for the award, four of which were shortlisted. The shortlisted universities were reviewed by a panel of judges, who looked at EDI and WP initiatives in place, as well as evidence submitted by each institution.

Upon review, ULaw was found to uphold an excellent student experience for British Muslims and was recognised for going “above and beyond” to support this community.

Chair of the judging panel, Dr Zain Sardar, Programme Manager at the Aziz Foundation, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that the University of Law has won the inaugural Aziz Inclusion Award. Through the evidence the Aziz Foundation judges examined, it was clear that ULaw has gone above and beyond for Muslim students on campus.

“From the range of professional development events being run, the collaboration with organisations such as IAM (Islamophobia Awareness Month), to the marking of the UN Day to Combat Islamophobia, the University has continually striven to be a Muslim Friendly University. The trustees of the Foundation would also like to give special thanks to the EDI team at ULaw for all their efforts.”

In accepting the award, Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of The University of Law, said:

“I am really delighted that we are the first national Aziz Foundation Inclusion Award winners and particularly proud of our staff who continue to embrace our culture of inclusivity and community.

“Staff, the Students’ Union and student societies have all worked together to help demonstrate excellence in accommodating British Muslim students and creating an environment of inclusion. We are on a journey and this award helps to assure us that we are moving in the right direction. Special thanks to the Aziz family and foundation for this important award.”

To find out more about The University of Law, visit here.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .