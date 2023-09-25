The University of Law wins inaugural Aziz Foundation Award

The University of Law (ULaw) has been awarded the inaugural Aziz Foundation Inclusion Award, in recognition of its ongoing work to create an inclusive learning environment for British Muslim students.

The Aziz Inclusion Award celebrates a university partner that has demonstrated excellence in bettering the British Muslim student experience on campus. The Foundation works in partnership with more than 40 higher education institutions to co-develop inclusive learning environments for Muslim students.

ULaw was alongside seven other institutions considered for the award, four of which were shortlisted. The shortlisted universities were reviewed by a panel of judges, who looked at EDI and WP initiatives in place, as well as evidence submitted by each institution.

Upon review, ULaw was found to uphold an excellent student experience for British Muslims and was recognised for going “above and beyond” to support this community.

Chair of the judging panel, Dr Zain Sardar, Programme Manager at the Aziz Foundation, said:

“I am absolutely delighted that the University of Law has won the inaugural Aziz Inclusion Award. Through the evidence the Aziz Foundation judges examined, it was clear that ULaw has gone above and beyond for Muslim students on campus.

“From the range of professional development events being run, the collaboration with organisations such as IAM (Islamophobia Awareness Month), to the marking of the UN Day to Combat Islamophobia, the University has continually striven to be a Muslim Friendly University. The trustees of the Foundation would also like to give special thanks to the EDI team at ULaw for all their efforts.”

In accepting the award, Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of The University of Law, said:

“I am really delighted that we are the first national Aziz Foundation Inclusion Award winners and particularly proud of our staff who continue to embrace our culture of inclusivity and community.

“Staff, the Students’ Union and student societies have all worked together to help demonstrate excellence in accommodating British Muslim students and creating an environment of inclusion. We are on a journey and this award helps to assure us that we are moving in the right direction. Special thanks to the Aziz family and foundation for this important award.”

To find out more about The University of Law, visit here.

Published in