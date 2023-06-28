The University of Sussex Business School joins local business to train South Korean students in sustainability and innovation

The University of Sussex Business School is joining forces with local business and Brighton and Hove City Council to train South Korean students in sustainability and innovation this summer.

Students and faculty from Seoul National University will be taught by faculty from the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU) within the Business School. The programme includes visits and presentations by sustainable energy provider Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, and Brighton and Hove City Council’s Circular Economy programme.

The students will learn about the latest cutting-edge research, theory, and practice in topics such as eco-innovation; system innovation; science technology and innovation; sustainability, public policy, and health; decarbonisation and sustainable energy systems.

Dr Youngha Chang, Programme Co-Convenor and Assistant Professor of Innovation Management said:

“We are delighted to partner with Seoul National University for a second year running to share international knowledge and understanding in sustainability and innovation studies. SPRU is known as the founding hub of innovation studies. Most of our teaching content is based on our academic research, relevant professional expertise, and practical insight. Sustainability and innovation policies have already been developed because of our research and we are making an impact by training the next generation. “

Professor Chirantan Chatterjee, Programme Co-Convenor and Co-Director of Policy and Executive Education at SPRU said:

“Huge challenges such as the global climate and energy crises require innovative global solutions to create a sustainable future. We are grateful to our local business partners for providing the real-life case studies which demonstrate how sustainable technology and services are making an impact in industry and the community.”

The work of SPRU helps to address big questions related to the future of our planet and considers how innovative science policy solutions can help create more sustainable, secure, and equal societies. It focuses heavily on sustainability development and renewable energy, engaging with a range of UK and international policy debates with hopes of creating an inclusive, sustainable, and equitable future.

Dr Adrian Ely, Programme Co-Convenor and Co-Director of Policy and Executive Education said:

“At the end of the programme, students will be taking home a rounded understanding of sustainability, which includes how public policy impacts how sustainability and innovation is implemented across systems and society.”

The University of Sussex is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world and 10th in the UK for delivering on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. (Times Higher Education 2023 Impact Ranking)

The SPRU and SNU training programme takes place from 26 June to 7 July 2023.

