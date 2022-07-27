Turing Scheme helps fund student trip of a lifetime to Toronto

With the aid of funding from the Turing Scheme, @BordersCollege selected a group of six Hospitality students to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Toronto, Canada.

The College submitted a bid for Turing Scheme funding to offer the students and two members of staff a short programme of study in the North American country.

After reaching out to several institutions to identify a partner interested in hosting the students, Centennial College, Toronto, responded quickly to the initial enquiry and was keen to work with the College on a suitable programme.

The once-in-a-lifetime excursion gave the students the opportunity to join classes in culinary skills, baking and patisserie, room and restaurant operations and work-based learning.

Additionally, the group enjoyed visits to Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Niagara Falls, Toronto Zoo and Cirque du Soleil. They saw the Toronto Blue Jays triumph over the Seattle Mariners at baseball and spent time visiting different cultural hotspots around the city.

Excursion leader and Director of Enterprise and Business Innovation Katharine Mathison said:

“I think there is no doubt that this was an exciting opportunity for our students. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Centennial College and further developing this programme for future students.”

The Turing Scheme is a global programme offering periods of study or work abroad and providing the opportunity for students to undertake activities leading to personal and professional development. The Scheme provides funding for outward mobility to destinations worldwide and encourages participation by students with additional needs and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Commenting on their experience, one student stated:

“I enjoyed my time here in Centennial College and I would definitely come back to Canada at some point in the near future. I think I have gotten more confident and I don’t know if I am but who knows what can happen. I think coming here is a brave thing I did and I wanted to get the opportunity while it was there.”

Published in