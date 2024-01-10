UK tuition provider Explore Learning supports over 49k children in 2023

Tuition provider Explore Learning has released its 2023 Impact Report, revealing that over 49,000 children benefited from its services last year.

The Impact Report, released annually to show the difference Explore Learning makes to children’s education, also revealed that 90% of students achieved their predicted grade or higher in their Maths GCSE after having Explore Learning tuition.

Explore Learning is a private tuition provider specialising in English and Maths for children aged 4-16. The organisation’s 4000 tutors offer extra tuition outside school hours at centres across the UK and online.

The Impact Report also highlights the effect of Explore Learning’s Big Dream Programme, which aims to give even more access for under-resourced families to experience the benefits of Explore Learning tuition. Almost 300 children were supported through subsidised tuition in 2023 and Explore staff spent over 400 hours volunteering in their communities.

Explore Learning Founder and CEO Bill Mills said: “We are proud to have supported the growth of confidence and skills in over 49,000 children, nurtured the knowledge and talents of 4000 tutors and grown our reach in local communities through new, exciting partnerships and our Big Dream Programme.”

The Impact Report revealed that feedback from children and parents was overwhelmingly positive, with 86% of parents saying their child feels more confident with their learning and 76% saying their child enjoys learning more.

Bill added: “Many children come to us struggling with their learning or feeling disengaged with their lessons at school. We are so proud to make a difference not only to their academic success but to their attitude towards learning.”

It was also a big year for Explore Learning’s team of tutors, with over 1.7 million hours of tuition being provided to students in 2023.

Bill continued: “In 2024, we will continue to shape the future of education in the UK amidst the ever-changing technological landscape. We are on a mission to build the most impactful learning approach in the world, backed by science and real intelligence.

“We believe that the future of learning is led by incredible people, supported by smart technology.

“People will always be at the heart of the education that we deliver because we know there’s no better way to boost confidence, resilience, and positivity – the key ingredients to helping children thrive in their education and beyond.”

To view the full Explore Learning 2023 Impact Report, visit the dedicated webpage at explorelearning.co.uk.

