United Colleges Group welcomes back female sporting role models

United Colleges Group (UCG) welcomed two trailblazing alumni back to City of Westminster College (CWC) recently ─ rhythmic gymnast and all-around Commonwealth gold medallist Marfa Ekimova and JJ Roble MBE, the UK’s first female Muslim referee.

Marfa moved to London from Russia at two years old and graduated from City of Westminster College with a NCFE Level 3 Diploma in Sport and Physical Activity in 2023. In an engaging talk with students, she spoke about her gymnastics journey and the rigorous training required to help her achieve international success.

The athlete has led an exciting career, having won the British Gymnastics Rhythmic Performance Partnership of the Year award with her coaches in January, and competed in the World Cup and European Championships in 2024. In 2023, she was nominated British Gymnastics Olympic Athlete of the Year and in 2022, became the Individual All-Round Gold Medallist at the Commonwealth Games.

Max Maalimey, Curriculum Manager for Sport & Public Services at United Colleges Group, said:

“Marfa’s visit was particularly significant as she once walked through the hallway as a student, before making her journey from humble beginnings to international stardom. Her story shows that success is achievable with perseverance, making her an ideal guest speaker to inspire our current students.”

City of Westminster College was also honoured to host a special visit from JJ Roble, whom the Daily Telegraph called “the most remarkable referee in England”.

JJ Roble was awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at just 28 years old in recognition of her services to football and gender equality. She graduated from CWC in 2013 with a Level Three Diploma in IT and visited the college to speak about her journey as the first Muslim woman to officiate matches in the UK at a professional level.

After arriving in the UK from war-torn Somalia when she was just 10 years old to make a new life in Wembley, JJ has since gone on to dedicate her career to encourage other women and girls to play football and was recognised as one of the BBC’s 100 women of 2019.

JJ Roble said:

“I have so much nostalgia for City of Westminster College, I was here for two years, and I had an amazing time. It’s so nice to be invited back again to talk about my career with both familiar faces and new faces.”

United Colleges Group has a powerful alumni network that continues to make a positive impact across sectors. It is a pleasure to welcome back members of this network to speak at our campuses and provide current students with the opportunity to engage with inspiring role models and find success on their own career journeys.