University hosts conference for Midwife Advocates

The University of Winchester, which recently received official approval for two new midwifery courses, has hosted a conference for midwife advocates.

Sixty attended the Professional Midwifery Advocate (PMA) Conference for the Southeast Region.

The PMA’s role is to put into action the A-EQUIP (Advocating for Education and Quality Improvement) model which supports midwives through a continuous improvement process that aims to build personal and professional resilience and enhance quality of care.

The model also helps midwives prepare for professional revalidation – the process all nurses, midwives and nursing associates must go through to renew their registration with the Nursing Midwifery Council (NMC).

Lead Midwife for Education and PMA at the University of Winchester, Dr Kate Nash said:

“We are delighted to host the SE regional PMA event. The role of the PMA is fundamental to the promotion of high-quality care and the provision of a supportive culture that enables midwives to thrive within the practice.”

“The A-EQUIP model and PMA role are embedded throughout our standard and Midwifery Degree Apprenticeship programmes and it has been inspirational to hear about all the fabulous work that is happening within the region.”

Business Development Manager, Justine Clements, said:

“It has been wonderful to welcome the PMA network to Winchester for this event. Close working with NHS England and NHS Trusts has been pivotal in developing our Midwifery provision at Winchester and lays strong foundations for an excellent student experience.”

The degree apprenticeship pathway for midwifery, the only one of its kind in the region, was particularly welcomed by the NHS.

