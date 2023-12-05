University of Chester celebration of Women in the Law a huge success

The University of Chester’s event, celebrating the achievements of women in the law over the past 100 years, has been hailed a huge success.

The Women in Law event was held on Wednesday, November 8 at the University’s Wheeler Building and featured presentations from High Court Judge Mrs Justice Yip, Justine Watkinson from HM3 Legal, Emily Littlehales from Celtic Law, District Judge Wendy Owen and Rachel Kelly from Hill Dickinson LLP.

The event was organised in conjunction with the Judicial Office and the Cheshire and North Wales Law Society to celebrate the past, present and future of women in the law with the aim of inspiring both legal practitioners and university students.

With over 100 delegates in attendance from across Cheshire, the North West and even as far afield as Sheffield the session featured contributions that looked at how the role of women has developed over the hundred years since Dr Ivy Williams was first admitted to the Bar.

Speakers looked at how they had overcome barriers to become successful solicitors, barristers and members of the judiciary over the course of their careers.

Ian Bowden, Senior Lecturer and Solicitor Advocate, remarked on how pleasing it had been to see so many people come together to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion.

He added that the afternoon was ‘truly a celebration that showed what we can achieve when we bring together inspiring speakers, legal professionals and those at the start of their legal journey.’ He added that the event ‘looked at the journey so far in the last 100 years. In our next event, we will now be looking ahead to the next 100 years’.

For details of the next hundred years event, in conjunction with The Law Society, please visit here.

