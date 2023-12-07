Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

University of Chester Law students to appear before the Supreme Court

University of Chester December 7, 2023
0 Comments

The University of Chester School of Law has been successful in its application to have the final of this years’ Mooting Competition judged by a Justice of the Supreme Court.

The competition, which begins in January and ends in May, aims to inspire and prepare the next generation of legal professionals.

Mooting involves students undertaking legal research and presenting oral arguments in simulated court proceedings.

Dr John Morrow of Chester Law School knows firsthand the value of mooting in developing legal skills. He said:

“Mooting is a fantastic opportunity for students to develop and apply their legal skills whilst obtaining a practical insight into the work of advocacy.

“Over the past few years, we have worked closely with our colleagues at Chester Crown Court to provide our students with the best experience of life in a court room and this has helped to build student confidence.

I am delighted that we have been chosen by the Supreme Court to have our final judged and I know that the students are already looking forward to visiting the highest court in the land.”

The Mooting Competition take place across the whole academic year with students from all year groups competing for a spot in the final held at the UK Supreme Court.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
University of Chester

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .