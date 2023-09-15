University of Greenwich launches First XI International Sports Partnership

From next year, prospective footballers from around the world will be able to study for a 3-year Business Management or Sport and Exercise Science degree at the University of Greenwich whilst also receiving football training hosted by Charlton Athletic Football Club and Community Trust.

They will develop their technical, tactical and football awareness via personalised development plans, delivered by experienced coaching staff at the Charlton training ground next to the University’s Avery Hill Campus in South-East London.

Taster Sessions of between 6 weeks and 6 months are available from January 2024 with full courses set to launch next September.

Players will study alongside 20,000 other higher education students at the University of Greenwich in London where they can learn business leadership and management skills, which could lead to a successful career in Sports Management, or study sport and exercise science, with potential to pursue a technical career.

Vector Education Sports, a specialist education and sports company, works to develop networks of talented young players who benefit from participating in performance development programmes with progression pathways in both football and education.

Professor Jane Harrington, Vice Chancellor and CEO of the University of Greenwich, said:

“This is another excellent example of how our successful collaboration with Charlton provides new opportunities for students. We hope that young people from across the world will join us and benefit from studying whilst training to become professional footballers”.

Tim Fisher, Chairman of the First XI, said:

“I am delighted to work closely with the University of Greenwich and Charlton Athletic FC on this partnership. Each student should want to be the very best they can be, and this sports and education pathway is designed with exactly this in mind.”

James Rodwell, Managing Director at Charlton Athletic Football Club added:

“We are delighted to be further deepening our partnership with the University of Greenwich. The Club, trust and university have worked together for more than 10 years and are aligned in a passion for developing young talent both on and off the football pitch. As a football club, we have a proven track record of developing young players who go on to represent the club’s first teams and play at the highest level. This exciting collaboration is part of our strategy to broaden the routes by which we can bring promising young players into our renowned ecosystem.”

Published in