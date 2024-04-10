University of Huddersfield partners with Coursera to launch online Masters in Management

New online degree offers tomorrow’s business leaders the opportunity to gain a postgraduate degree from award-winning business school.

AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy in 2030, it’s therefore urgent that we arm the next generation of workers with both the tech and human skills required to thrive in an economy increasingly defined by rapid digitalisation and automation. Coursera has today announced its partnership with the University of Huddersfield, launching an online Masters in Management to meet this pressing need.

The MSc will offer learners across the UK – and worldwide – the opportunity to train for a career in a variety of leadership roles at the intersection of management and technology, from a university whose teaching contributed to Huddersfield Business School being named Times Higher Education’s Business School of the Year.

By offering performance-based admissions, Coursera and the University of Huddersfield will expand access to postgraduate education offered by an award-winning institution. All learners, irrespective of prior attainment or educational background, are eligible to attempt a first module of the MSc in Management, and, should they successfully complete this introductory module to the requisite standard, will gain admission to the full degree programme.

The online MSc aims to produce business leaders who possess the combination of tech and human skills required to thrive in an economy increasingly defined by rapid digitalization and automation. To this end, learners will, from their mobile devices and around their schedules, complete modules including:

The Global Professional: this module provides an overview of the key skills needed for leaders to succeed in today’s highly mobile and interconnected world of business. Learners will gain the skills required to offer future employers, colleagues and other stakeholders an adaptable, interculturally aware, responsive approach to management.

Digital Marketing Strategy: learners will familiarise themselves with the digital marketing strategies, tools, and data analytics required to nurture an effective online business presence.

Research Project: students will conclude the program by completing an in-depth piece of business research work, deploying key applied research skills to solve a concrete business problem.

The degree will be fully delivered by the award-winning University of Huddersfield, who rank first in the country for National Teaching Fellowships – which mark the UK’s best lecturers in Higher Education – having won 22 since 2008. The University of Huddersfield has also been awarded an overall 5 Star rating from the QS Stars quality assurance framework, which classifies the institution as world-class across a broad range of areas including Teaching, Employability, Facilities, Innovation, Internationalisation and Inclusiveness.

“We’re proud to expand our online degree provision in Britain, which has already seen us work with partners including Imperial College London and the University of London to offer flexible, accessible degrees from world-class institutions,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer, Coursera. “Amid a growing need for highly-skilled, visionary business leaders, students worldwide can now earn a high-quality British management degree without upending their lives or careers. This life-changing credential, coupled with new skills and the robust professional network offered by a Master’s in Management, can unlock doors for countless learners, enabling them to lead in the digital economy.”

“This is an exciting development for the Distance Learning offer at the University of Huddersfield, which continues to expand to meet the needs of our students. We understand the need for a flexible approach to learning and distance learning enables many of our students to study for their degrees whilst balancing their other commitments, as well as overcoming any geographical barriers. We’re delighted to be working with Coursera who share our vision to provide high-quality online learning and I look forward to our continued collaboration,” said Professor Jane Owen-Lynch, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Teaching & Learning) at the University of Huddersfield.

Coursera continues to expand its degree portfolio, which includes more than 50 degrees from 29 of the world’s best universities, and currently serves more than 22,000 students. The new University of Huddersfield degree closely follows recent announcements of other leading institutions launching degrees on Coursera, including the University of California, Berkeley and Dartmouth College.

Coursera currently supports the skills development of 3.6 million UK learners, of whom over 230,000 – a 76% year-on-year increase – have taken at least one of Coursera’s 40+ Entry-Level Professional Certificates – which provide learners with job-relevant skills from industry leaders including Meta, IBM, and Google.