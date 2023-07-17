University of Sussex Business School tops research income table for second year running

The University of Sussex Business School has retained its number one position in the UK for Business and Management research income.

The latest Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) Research Income for Business and Management report reveals that the Business School received £5.9 million in research income in 2021/22, which is higher than all other UK business schools. This means that the University of Sussex Business School now ranks number one in the UK for Business and Management research income.

Looking at combined income over the last six years (for the period 2016/17 to 2021/22), the University of Sussex Business School received over £26.3 million, more than any other UK business school.

The University of Sussex Business School received £1.296 million from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) in 2020/21 – accounting for 9% of total ESRC funding for Business and Management. This amount was the third highest among all business schools.

The Business School also received £1.188 million from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) – accounting for 14% of total EPSRC funding for Business and Management. This is the second largest amount awarded to any UK business school.

Professor Steven McGuire, Dean of the University of Sussex Business School, said:

“Our research grant success builds on our engagement with important, current issues confronting our economy and society. For example, we have just recently announced funding for several new research institutes and centres: the Bennett Institute for Innovation and Policy Acceleration and the new national Energy Demand Research Centre.

“Our strength in energy and climate change research and policy recommendations speaks to the current difficulties facing society, but also to a longer term need to put our energy usage on a more sustainable footing. There is strength across the board and the new knowledge created finds its way into our classrooms, shaping the educational experience of our students.”

Professor Sasha Roseneil, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Sussex said:

“I am delighted that the Business School is collectively ranked no 1 for research grant income (over the past three years, and over the past six years) by the Chartered Association of Business Schools.

“This is a stunning achievement – and is testament not just to the hard work and dedication of colleagues who are submitting and winning research grant applications, but also speaks of the incredible energy and innovation that exists across the School. The research that takes place in our Business School is truly innovative and boundary breaking.

Excellent research is always a team effort, and this remarkable success at research grant capture is also supported by professional services and teaching-focused colleagues, whose work helps create the infrastructure and environment within which research thrives.”

The CABS report is based on the latest data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) and contains an analysis of funding levels over the five-year period from 2016/17 to 2021/22, with further references to research income levels recorded ten years ago in 2011/12.

Published in