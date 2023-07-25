University of Warwick launches UK’s first National Centre for Research Culture

The University of Warwick has launched the first National Centre for Research Culture which aims to bring together colleagues from across the sector to share best practice; collectively putting inclusivity, collaboration and investment in people at the heart of research culture across the UK’s Higher Education sector.

The National Centre for Research Culture will work with UK research funding bodies and universities on research culture projects and initiatives, and will provide forums to share best practice with the goal to improve research culture and the environment for people working in research across the country.

Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Warwick, Caroline Meyer said:

“At the University of Warwick, we have been actively working to provide sector-leading support for researchers across our campus, and to create an inclusive and collegial environment through a substantial culture programme.

“Through the Centre, we’ll be proactively working with UK Higher Education organisations and funders to make the most of our collective efforts and improve research culture across the sector, helping institutions attract and retain talent and improve the quality of research undertaken overall.”

“Our track-record addresses areas such as mental health, productivity, leadership training and development, and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion issues in innovation.

“We recognise that a positive research culture helps support all researchers and support staff to enjoy their work, provides an environment where colleagues feel valued and are free to express themselves, share their most creative ideas and build connections with one another, regardless of career stage, gender, race, disability or socio-economic background.

To mark the launch of the Centre, an International Research Culture Conference 2023 will take place on 25th September 2023 at the University of Warwick.The Conference aims to foster meaningful conversations and invites all those working in research to build an inclusive community of practice around improving research culture.

The event will showcase innovative research culture initiatives, encourage collaboration with research colleagues, and provide an opportunity to share research culture knowledge.

More information about the National Centre for Research Culture can be found on the University of Warwick website.

