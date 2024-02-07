Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

University supports the empowerment of women at Storyhouse event

University of Chester February 7, 2024
0 Comments

Academics and students from the University of Chester are taking part in Storyhouse Women Weekend – a festival celebrating the lives of women and girls, empowerment, and connection.

This inclusive two-day event, now in its fourth year, is filled with thought-provoking discussions, inspiring workshops, captivating performances and films, a marketplace and more. Speakers include award winning campaigner Patsy Stevenson, poet and comic Molly Naylor, writer and journalist Louise Minchin and there are sessions by experts, activists and thinkers leading crucial conversations from menopause to women’s rights, from imposter syndrome to cold water swimming!

The Storyhouse Women Weekend takes place from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 3 and is a vibrant celebration of women and girls as well as a place for urgent conversations. The two days are filled with thought-provoking discussions, inspiring workshops, captivating performances and films, a marketplace and more. Experts, activists and thinkers will also lead crucial conversations to drive collective empowerment. 

Dr Dawn Llewellyn, Associate Professor of Religion and Gender and Uná Meehan, Deputy Director of Partnerships (School of Education) from the University are members of the event’s Steering Group and are both chairing panels during the weekend. 

They will be joined by colleagues from across the University in delivering and participating in a wide range of events including: 

  • Hon. Prof. Dave Perfect – An Expert Explains, What is the gender pay gap? 
  • Rev Canon Grace Thomas, Professional Doctorate student in Theology and Religious Studies – Why Empowering Women and Girls Means Better Climate Solutions
  • Katie Arber, 2nd Year undergraduate in Theology and Religious Studies student – panelist on Storyhouse Women Q&A with Louise Minchin

Almost all the events are free to attend or just £5. A Storyhouse Women Day pass is also available for £10 giving entry to all events. 

Dawn has been involved in programming, facilitating, curating and speaking at the festival every year, since its launch. 

She said: “Storyhouse Women is such a fun and inspiring weekend and I’m very proud that colleagues and students are taking part and representing the University. There’s so many exciting talks, workshops, and sessions, and it is weekend for everyone – not just women and girls!”

For more information visit here

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education
Published in: Education
University of Chester

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .