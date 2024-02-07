University supports the empowerment of women at Storyhouse event

Academics and students from the University of Chester are taking part in Storyhouse Women Weekend – a festival celebrating the lives of women and girls, empowerment, and connection.

This inclusive two-day event, now in its fourth year, is filled with thought-provoking discussions, inspiring workshops, captivating performances and films, a marketplace and more. Speakers include award winning campaigner Patsy Stevenson, poet and comic Molly Naylor, writer and journalist Louise Minchin and there are sessions by experts, activists and thinkers leading crucial conversations from menopause to women’s rights, from imposter syndrome to cold water swimming!

Dr Dawn Llewellyn, Associate Professor of Religion and Gender and Uná Meehan, Deputy Director of Partnerships (School of Education) from the University are members of the event’s Steering Group and are both chairing panels during the weekend.

They will be joined by colleagues from across the University in delivering and participating in a wide range of events including:

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eunice Simmons – The Future of Chester is Female

Professor Hannah Bacon – An Expert Explains, Why are we so afraid of Fat?

Professor Chantal Davies – Navigating the Rights of Women and Girls

Professor Wendy Dossett – How ‘Giving Back’ Saved My Life

Hon. Prof. Dave Perfect – An Expert Explains, What is the gender pay gap?

Dr Nicola Lasikiewicz – An Expert Explains, What is Imposter Syndrome?

Rev Canon Grace Thomas, Professional Doctorate student in Theology and Religious Studies – Why Empowering Women and Girls Means Better Climate Solutions

Katie Arber, 2nd Year undergraduate in Theology and Religious Studies student – panelist on Storyhouse Women Q&A with Louise Minchin

Almost all the events are free to attend or just £5. A Storyhouse Women Day pass is also available for £10 giving entry to all events.

Dawn has been involved in programming, facilitating, curating and speaking at the festival every year, since its launch.

She said: “Storyhouse Women is such a fun and inspiring weekend and I’m very proud that colleagues and students are taking part and representing the University. There’s so many exciting talks, workshops, and sessions, and it is weekend for everyone – not just women and girls!”

