UWorld Launches Premier Online Learning Tools for the UKMLA® Exam

Clinically relevant content for students taking the U.K. Medical Licensing Assessment® (UKMLA®) developed by experienced and practicing doctors

UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning tools for high-stakes exams, today announced the launch of its U.K. Medical Licensing Assessment® (UKMLA®) test preparation resources. Aligned to the MLA Examination Blueprint, UWorld’s new UKMLA AKT QBank provides educators and students with over a thousand clinically relevant questions developed by practicing doctors to complement existing medical curriculum.

The UKMLA will be a new requirement for all medical students graduating in the academic year 2024-2025, replacing the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) exam. The exam will assess the fundamental knowledge, abilities, and behaviours required to practice safely as a doctor in the U.K. International Medical Graduate (IMG) students that wish to practice medicine in the U.K. will be required to take the MLA starting in January 2024 and U.K. medical students will be required to sit for the MLA starting with the 2024-2025 academic year.

Designed to help students build effective study habits and improve test-taking endurance, UWorld offers practice questions that help prepare them for their high-stakes exams. UKMLA Study tools include vivid, context-specific illustrations and animations that deepen understanding of critical concepts. For each answer choice, UWorld provides concise, detailed rationales that describe the clinical reasoning behind correct and incorrect answers. Personalised performance reports and customisable flashcards ensure students recognise areas of weakness to help create efficient study sessions that maximise impact.

For educators, UWorld provides tools that can be customised to supplement their medical curriculum. Formative and summative assessments can be built using UWorld’s 1,500+ question bank. These questions are also easily integrated into a presentation format for classroom learning. UWorld’s gradebook and reporting tools for teachers provide valuable insight into classroom performance to easily identify knowledge gaps and ensure early-stage remediation and support. Additionally, students are able to continue learning on their own with access to the self-study student AKT QBank.

“We are thrilled to offer U.K. medical students and educators our award-winning tools to help them succeed on the UKMLA,” said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., Founder and CEO of UWorld. “The expansion to the U.K. market is a natural next step after supporting more than 90% of all U.S. medical students in their preparation for the USMLE for more than 15 years. We are proud to offer content that is meticulously developed by subject matter experts, which underscores our commitment to providing resources of exceptional quality.”

