Vibrant Celebration For Long-Serving College Employees

Long-serving employees of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (@nwslc_official) have been recognised with a special afternoon tea celebration with their family and friends at the college’s Nuneaton Campus.

More than 100 colleagues at NWSLC, making up around 15 per cent of the workforce, have served for more than 20 years including principal and chief executive, Marion Plant, OBE FCGI. Sixteen employees marked 30-plus years’ service in 2024 and four individuals have worked at the college for more than 40 years.

Longest-serving staff member Julie James has worked in customer service at the college for nearly 45 years having joined in 1979. This was the year in which Margaret Thatcher was elected as the first British female Prime Minister, Elton John became the first musician from the west to perform in the Soviet Union, and athlete Sebastian Coe set a new world record time for running a mile.

Julie, who remembers voting in an election for the first time that year, said,

“One of my first duties was operating a manual telephone exchange switchboard which goes to show how technology has changed. I have always been so well supported by my work family and have made so many friends over the years.”

Reprographics technician Louise Harrison started working for NWSLC almost 43 years ago. She said,

“Working at the college has been a constant in my life and I am lucky to have met some wonderful people. During my career, I completed teacher training qualifications and went on to teach typing and computer literacy, while also working in reprographics. The values at the core of our college community have been key to my long service history.”

IT team leader Dhirajlal Chauhan joined the college almost 42 years ago, and workshop supervisor Derek Mordue started in 1983, nearly 41 years ago.

Celebrating 30 years’ service were Jason Wheeler, lecturer in crafts, creative arts and design; catering and hospitality tutor Elaine Chandler; Mandy Hall, customer journey coordinator; HR officer Sharon Gray, and workplace and community coordinator Karen Morris. Employees were presented with certificates by Professor Ray Linforth, chair of the corporation, himself a former lecturer at the college, who commended employees for their service.

Marion Plant, who joined the college 21 years ago, said,

“It is a privilege to lead NWSLC and I am deeply proud of how we keep getting stronger as a team. Of all the reasons for staying with an organisation what matters most of all is the people and the way we all work together to make the college a great place for our students to thrive.”