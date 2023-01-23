Weduc makes key strategic appointments to drive growth strategy

Rob Pointen appointed as CEO and ParentMail founder, Paul Hughes, appointed as Non-Executive Chairman to grow the next-generation parental engagement software solution

Loughborough-based school software provider, Weduc has announced two key senior appointments to drive its next-phase growth strategy.

Rob Pointen has been appointed as CEO after joining the company as Chief Finance Officer last year. Pointen has a proven track record in planning and facilitating strategic change in high growth companies across multiple sectors. Since joining the board, Pointen has been instrumental in forging a strong, dynamic, standalone business after the demerger from the Accrosoft group last year.

Seasoned education software entrepreneur and business leader, Paul Hughes has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman. Hughes brings with him a wealth of education sector experience, previously as founder and CEO of ParentMail.

The pair will work closely together, implementing a strategy that builds on the success Weduc is seeing with its next-generation parental engagement software solution, which is proving a valued school upgrade to legacy systems.

“We’ve got a really exciting future ahead,” said Pointen.

“Our mission is to bring genuine service back into Edtech, which many schools today sadly find missing, especially from our larger corporate rivals. Many of our staff are ex-education professionals, who truly understand the problems facing schools and genuinely want to make a difference in children’s educational outcomes. With our relentless focus on reaching parents and our passion to deliver meaningful results for schools through our market-leading software and levels of service, we are well placed to be very disruptive in the communications market.”

Hughes said: “Weduc is probably the most comprehensive parental engagement solution currently available to schools. It has been carefully developed – utilising more channels than any other product which ultimately means, it reaches more people including that small minority of parents that most schools find hardest to reach.”

Published in