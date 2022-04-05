Welsh firms go green with training at ACT

Welsh business leaders can soon complete a tailor-made qualification in environmental management, to help make the nation greener.

The COP26 climate-change summit showed that businesses worldwide have a huge part to play in working together to protect our planet.

With this in mind, South-Wales training-provider ACT has designed a bespoke qualification with a focus on environmental management, to help combat the urgent environmental threats facing the Earth. The Welsh Government has also set ambitious green targets for firms.

The Higher Apprenticeship in Management with a focus on Environmental Management is aimed at business leaders across Wales, who are taking on the growing number of environmental and sustainability positions at firms. It coincides with the Welsh Government’s new pledge to make Wales a Net Zero Nation by 2050.

“This training will provide staff in the Welsh business community with the tools to take action against climate change, like never before,” said Kelly Harry, ACT’s Management & Business Services Route Manager. “We’re trying to combat the environmental threats facing Wales.”

Those who enrol on the course will understand how to monitor and manage the impact of their company on the environment. They will also learn the importance of carrying out environmental audits on firms, before drafting plans for environmental sustainability. Other modules will examine how these changes are introduced.

ACT offers a diverse range of qualifications, across more than 30 industries. It also has seven training centres throughout South Wales, including Cardiff, Caerphilly, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale, Barry and more.

