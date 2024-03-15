Welsh gaming professionals to fly the flag at “instrumental” US conference

Creative Wales and Welsh Government support will see some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies heading to the games industry’s largest annual gathering in San Francisco.

Ten Welsh firms including Copa, Good Gate Media and Sugar Creative are set to connect with 28,000 gaming industry professionals from around the world at the Game Developers Conference from 18 March to network, share ideas, make new business links, and shape the future of the industry.

The games industry in the UK was worth £7.6bn in 2023. Creative Wales and the Welsh Government are committed to helping Welsh companies in the sector to grow and trade internationally, as well as support inward investment opportunities.

After last year’s trade mission to Game Developers Conference, Welsh games companies went on to secure deals to the value of over £1.35m, with further deals still to be completed.

It means the games sector has become a hub for skilled professionals in Wales, including game developers, designers, and artists, who all contribute to the creation of cutting-edge and globally acclaimed games.

It is also a catalyst for inward investment. After making links with Creative Wales and the Welsh Government at the 2022 Game Developers Conference, US specialist games company, Rocket Science, made the decision to set up its new European headquarters in Wales.

The company is committed to creating 50 highly paid and skilled jobs for games industry graduates at its Cardiff base. Since establishing the new studio last August, it has recently launched ‘Atomic Theory’, a new service that offers in-game development and UI/UX engineering solutions for leading developers and publishers around the world.

Co-Founder of Rocket Science, Thomas Daniel said:

“The Game Developers Conference is a significant event in the games industry, bringing together key decision-makers from influential companies. “It’s fantastic that the Welsh Government’s trade mission and funding support from Creative Wales have enabled Rocket Science to be part of this event. Being in the centre of all the action provides excellent opportunities for networking, learning, and showcasing Welsh talent in the gaming industry.”

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“There are now over 3.2 billion gamers worldwide and the sector has an exciting future here in Wales. It is firmly part of our economic and cultural offer, and we are proud to support the ambitious careers people are building in the sector here in Wales. “I’m thrilled Creative Wales continues to back a thriving community of innovative businesses, making the most of local talent to secure international success. Our Economic Mission exists to help young people plan ambitious futures in Wales. The companies heading to San Francisco are part of that journey and I wish them every success!”

Wales Interactive is a multi-award-winning indie video games and interactive movie Developer & Publisher. Founder and Director, Richard Pring said:

“We’ve attended the Game Developers Conference every year for the last 10 years and it’s been instrumental in building relationships and building the profile of our games. “We’re hugely grateful to Creative Wales for its support in helping us become a multi-award-winning indie video games and interactive movie developer and publisher through the Development Fund. “This has enabled us to establish not just a thriving game studio but also a highly successful one, with our projects resulting in three BAFTA Cymru victories and numerous other entertainment and games awards.”

In 2023, Creative Wales launched the Development Fund, which is available to support TV, animation, games, and immersive tech companies in Wales to fully develop projects and concepts – offering a greater chance of getting a project commissioned, greenlit and into production.

Currently, Wales-based games companies looking to develop productions intended for international audiences can access Creative Wales Production Funding, which is intended to support the growth of Wales as a destination for the production of world class content.