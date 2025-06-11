Winners of The Quality Professionals Awards 2025 Revealed

The winners of The Quality Professionals Awards for Further Education and Employability 2025 are revealed.

300 people from across further education and employability gathered at the Leeds Marriott Hotel on Friday, 6th June, to honour the contribution of quality and compliance professionals in year two of the awards.

18 awards were presented across 12 categories this year. This included two new categories for 2025 with Quality Champion and Compliance Leader added to the lineup, and two overall Outstanding Contribution to Quality Improvement winners selected from all the finalists.

In addition, 13 finalists were given highly commended awards in recognition of their achievements.

From over 500 nominees, 76 finalists represented organisations across the UK including FE colleges, independent training providers, local authorities, universities, third sector providers, employers, and employability providers of all sizes.

The event was co-hosted by Lou Doyle, CEO Mesma; the founders of the Quality Professionals Awards and Dan Howard, Lifetime Training.

Lou Doyle said.

“The Quality Professionals Awards are unique in bringing together the Further Education, Skills and Employability sectors to celebrate excellence, dedication, and the remarkable achievements of individuals, teams, and organisations in the fields of quality and compliance. The finalists and winners exemplify those who build a culture of trust, supportive challenge and make systemic change to keep moving the dial on the experiences of students, apprentices and job seekers”

Winners of The Quality Professionals Awards 2025

Compliance Team of the Year (sponsored by Strata)

Winner – Apprenticeship Compliance Team, Hopwood Hall College

Compliance Professional of the Year (sponsored by SDN)

Winner – Ben Carter, Baltic Apprenticeships

Compliance Leader of the Year (sponsored by Lockhart Hawkins)

Winner – Oye Eneje, Siemens Mobility

Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by S Knights Recruitment)

FE & Skills winner – Lee Orr, South Tyneside Council

Employability winner – Jason McGivern, Reed in Partnership

Quality Improvement Professional of the Year (sponsored by UVAC)

Winner – Katie Miller, Solihull College and University Centre

Quality Improvement Champion of the Year (sponsored by Aptem)

FE & Skills winner – Maria Garrigan, Hull College

Employability winner – Michelle Stewart, Angus Council

Quality Improvement Leader of the Year (sponsored by Mindful Education)

FE and Skills winner – Rachel Butt, Learning Curve

Employability winner – Helen Ammash, Fedcap Employment

Quality Improvement Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Skilltech Solutions)

Winner – Quality Professional Development Programme, Impact Futures

Social Mobility Quality Improvement Initiative (sponsored by CogniSoft)

Winner – SEND Flexibilities – HIT Training

Quality Collaboration of the Year (sponsored by Mesma)

FE and Skills winner – Solihull College and University Centre, Dudley College & South Staffordshire College

Employability winner – Successful Mums Career Academy & Harris Federation

Quality Improvement Team of the Year (sponsored by OAL)

FE College winner – Education Partnership North East

Independent and ACL winner – Barnsley Local Authority Skills & Community Learning Service

Outstanding Contribution to Quality Improvement (sponsored by Tribal)

FE & Skills winner – Hull College

Employability winner – Reed in Partnership

Highly Commended