Wirral Met students immerse themselves with local education partner

Wirral Met animal management students learning about aquarium maintenance at the World Museum Liverpool

Students from Level 2 Animal Management visited The World Museum, taking part in a variety of activities related to the animal management industry.

Students investigated the science behind animal management, conducting water chemistry to ensure optimal health and living conditions for the aquatic species, and learning about the filtration systems and their designs.

Students also took part in daily preparation tasks, such as feeding animals and cleaning of tanks, carefully removing algae and other organic matter.

Earlier this academic year, Wirral Met College and National Museums Liverpool committed to an educational partnership, building a programme of engagement and training, that will see students and local community members, actively informing exhibition content, taking part in workshops, talks, curriculum-based visits and work experience placements.

The partnership will ensure that the local community becomes immersed in the knowledge and cultural capital they need to succeed in life.

Clare Benjamin, Head of Learning & Participation at National Museums Liverpool said:

“We were delighted to host students from Wirral Met College recently at the World Museum. Our team at the Living Centres are brilliant in what they do and provided the students with such insight into their roles and the day-to-day reality of a career caring for animals in a busy museum.”

Sue Higginson, Principal at Wirral Met College said:

“This is what true partnerships are all about – they provide our students with a real-life experience, access to industry experts, and a rare depth of understanding within their subject areas.

“Massive thanks goes again to National Museums Liverpool. Our animal management students thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity this partnership provided and can’t wait to return.”

