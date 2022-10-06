Women and Equalities Committee question Education Ministers, on attitudes towards women and girls in educational settings

Evidence Session: Wednesday 12 October 2.30pm

MPs will question Education Ministers, Ofsted, and the Office for Students on attitudes towards women and girls in educational settings as part of the Women and Equalities Committee‘s ongoing work on Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

In this session, the Committee of MPs specifically investigating Attitudes towards women and girls in educational settings will meet in the final evidence session on this topic.

The Committee will use the session to focus on the role of Ofsted and the Office for Students in addressing sexual harassment and sexual violence in educational settings and the effectiveness of the Government’s approach to the problem. Witnesses will also be questioned on what more could be done to address negative attitudes towards women and girls in educational settings.

The session will also explore the quality of the relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) curriculum, including engaging boys and young men as well as tackling ‘lad culture’ in universities.

Evidence session: Attitudes towards women and girls in educational settings, The Grimond Room, Wednesday 12 October, 2.30pm

Witnesses on panel one, to appear at 2.30pm:

Yvette Stanley, National Director for Social Care, Ofsted

Andrew Cook, Regional Director for North West and West Midlands, Ofsted

Susan Lapworth, Chief Executive, Office for Students

Witnesses on panel two, to appear at 3.30pm

Andrea Jenkyns MP, Minister for Skills, Department for Education

Kelly Tolhurst MP, Minister for Schools and Childhood, Department for Education

Kate Dixon, Director of Pupil Wellbeing and Safety, Department for Education

Emma Davies, Deputy Director in the Higher Education Quality, Access and Student Experience Directorate, Department for Education

Read the transcript from the first of the Sub-Committee’s evidence sessions, which focused on early years, primary, and secondary schools, here.

The transcript of the second evidence session, which focussed on the experiences of women and girls within universities and other higher education institutions, can be found here.

