MONASH ACHIEVES HISTORIC RESULT IN THE WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

These rankings are further endorsement of Monash University’s reputation as a world-leading research and educational institution, climbing 13 places to be ranked 44th globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023, released overnight.

In a stunning result, Monash has entered the top 50 for the first time, with increases across three of the five assessment areas including teaching (up 2.6 points), research (up 7 points) and citations (up 2.7 points). Together, these make up 90 per cent of the rankings calculation.

Monash has also increased in rank nationally, climbing two places to second. Since the 2020 edition, Monash has leapt a staggering 40 places in these rankings, over four consecutive years.

Monash University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner AC said the landmark results were testament to the hard work of the University’s talented and dedicated staff, and their enduring commitment to world-class research and education.

“Monash University has established a world-renowned reputation for undertaking research and education of the highest international quality that addresses challenges of the age, and develops understanding and solutions for the betterment of global communities,” Professor Gardner said.

“These results are a reflection of our commitment to fostering a world-class research and teaching environment that supports our goals to be truly diverse, innovative and sustainable, and our ambitious collaboration with a global network of research partners.

“Monash is a leader in translating ground-breaking research into outcomes and success stories enabled by the breadth of our research capability, which extends from discovery through to application.

“This achievement will inspire exciting opportunities to access new research funding, build new partnerships and attract additional students.”

Today’s result furthers what has been an outstanding year of achievement in global rankings for Monash.

Our world university rankings

The University ranked 57th globally in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, following the University’s number one ranking for Pharmacy and Pharmacology in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Monash also achieved its best-ever result in the 2022 ShanghaiRanking’s Global Rankings of Academic Subjects, with two subjects ranking in the top five, 15 in the top 50, and 36 in the top 100.

See more on our rankings webpage.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings’ methodology uses carefully calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments. Grouped into five areas, the performance indicators include: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

