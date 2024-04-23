Worshipful Livery Company of Wales Awards Access Student

Abdurahim Nino, a Foundation Access student from Neath College, has been awarded The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales Numeracy Award 2023/2024.

18-year-old Abdurahim has only started his educational journey in Wales, travels a distance to College and English isn’t his first language, yet his passion for learning and dedication to progressing in numeracy shone through. On top of his Foundation Access course, Abdurahim also took on the Agored Cymru Level 2 Diploma in Skills for Further Study course, with a focus on developing a range of skills such as writing, research, presenting and ICT.

The Worshipful Livery Company of Wales was initially formed as the Welsh Livery Guild in 1993 by members of the City of London Livery Companies who wished to extend the Livery traditions within Wales, awarding talented students to encourage them to develop their skills in Higher Education and Employment.

One of the primary aims of the Company is the promotion of education, arts, science, and technology in Wales. The Company achieves this aim by making Awards to the young people of Wales in order ‘To Nurture Welsh Talent”. This will include specific Awards for those undertaking academic and vocational studies.

The Numeracy Awards recognise individuals who have made significant progress in Financial Literacy skills and enable the recipients to purchase hardware, software, books etc to help support continued Financial Literacy improvement.

Abdurahim is going to do just that and use the award to purchase books and a laptop as he is planning to progress to an Access to Higher Education – Science course at the College next academic year with the ambition of becoming a radiographer”.

Foundation Access Co-ordinator for Neath College, Martina Syrovatkova was delighted at the news and said:

”Thank you to the Worshipful Livery Company of Wales for their continued support and for recognising the efforts that Abdurahim has made in his studies. Abdurahim follows in the footsteps of previous winners, Courtney Harries in 2022 and last year’s recipient Katryna Hitchin and has been a great role model for his peers. I believe Abdurahim has a great future in front of him!”