Young minds inspired by career possibilities at The University of Northampton

Secondary school students from across Northamptonshire gathered at University of Northampton this week to get inspiration for their career aspirations.

Around 100 students aged 11 to 15 and from eight county schools, were at the University on Tuesday, 20 June for the Car Crash Careers Day, named after one of the highlights of the day where Northants Fire and Rescue Service use their ‘jaws of life’ to extract an imaginary car crash victim.

As well as the live demonstration the young people enjoyed sessions on molecular science, occupational therapy, child welfare, law, journalism, podiatry, public health and environmental science.

As he left a workshop on child welfare, 14-year-old Hadi Javed, of Northampton Academy said:

“I enjoyed this lesson in general because we learned more about the reason why we feel what we feel, also the one before on criminal and civil law was good as well.

“But I don’t necessarily know what I want to do for a career, but I definitely want to go to university.”

Skye Parkinson, 14 of Northampton School for Girls said:

“I know I want to go into the sciences because I find that really interesting, but I don’t really know what I want to do for a career.

“I thought the occupational therapy was really good, I like the idea of helping other people, but the whole day has been great, I’ve learned a lot.”

Sana Chishty, the University’s Aspire Higher Project Coordinator, said:

“It was a great day, it’s always a challenge to get so many schools together. So, I’m really grateful to the teachers who made this happen, but also the Fire and Rescue Service who were very patient and put on a fantastic show as well as explaining how exciting and varied a career in the service can be.

“All these young people are about to make important decisions about their next steps and future careers, and from the hands raised and questions asked during the sessions, I’m confident many of these young people will one day be doing important jobs which impact everyday lives.”

Developed in collaboration with the Universities of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, UON’s Aspire Higher programme includes a website full of resources tailored for primary, secondary and adult learners.

As well as virtual and downloadable resources, there are career development opportunities for educators, as well as events for Aspire Higher schools and students.

