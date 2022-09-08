Zyxel MSP partners see strong upturn in education sales over summertime peak

Additional support and resources have helped partners maximise opportunities with Zyxel switches, wireless and security products pre-approved for use in schools

Zyxel has seen a significant uplift in sales to the UK education sector during the summer peak period, as MSPs and reseller partners made the most of the additional support and resources made available to them to drive business development with schools and colleges.

Over the June to August period, sales to the sector have increased by a magnitude that is well into double figures, year on year. To continue the momentum, Zyxel is running a series of webinars to help partners understand the cost-saving benefits they can offer with its Nebula cloud management platform. The webinars will also showcase the advantages of signing-up for the Zyxel Education Partner Programme and highlight the key selling points of its best-selling wireless access points, unified security gateways, and network switches that are compliant with the Everything ICT framework.

Rachel Rothwell, Senior Regional Director for the UK and Ireland at Zyxel said:

“Summer is the optimum time for our MSP and reseller partners to communicate the value and benefits of the managed services and solutions they can offer to schools. We’re delighted to have supported so many MSP and reseller partners with their education sector efforts, and we’re excited to continue this push in the months to come.”

“The cloud is now vital to every aspect of education, and fast, efficient connectivity and networking is essential. Schools are ready to embrace the concept of remote monitoring of networks and security. Zyxel Nebula makes it easy for MSPs to offer them a comprehensive set of managed services that are practical, affordable and effective. Our Nebula-enabled products can even be set up in advance and deployed remotely – and by making use of the Nebula Control Centre, MSPs can manage the networks for multiple schools and multi-academy trusts.”

Zyxel’s Education Partner Programme provides committed MSPs with access to sales and technical support and exclusive benefits, including bid support, extended licence options (for multi-tenanted operations) and exclusive offers for education customers. Zyxel is also providing on-boarding resources and support for MSPs on the Nebula cloud management platform, which can now be used to configure and monitor more than 90 Zyxel devices remotely. The success of Nebula has helped Zyxel’s MSP partners drive significant growth with current year-on-year sales through MSPs up by more than 80 percent on calendar 2021.

Everything ICT is a fully compliant procurement framework for the public sector and a DfE-Approved Frameworks for Schools. As well as education, it has become popular in areas such as healthcare due to its ease of use, wide range of trusted suppliers, and compliance with procurement regulations.

